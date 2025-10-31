or
Gabby Windey Turns Heads in Steamy Naked Photo While Smoking at Las Vegas Hotel

Source: MEGA; @gabbywindey/Instagram

'The Bachelorette' star Gabby Windey stole the show in Las Vegas, posing completely nude by a hotel room window in new social media photos.

Oct. 31 2025, Updated 4:39 p.m. ET

Las Vegas just got a little hotter thanks to Bachelor Nation’s Gabby Windey!

The former Bachelorette lead, 34, turned heads as she posed completely nude by the window of a Las Vegas hotel room, smoking while gazing out at the sky in a photo posted via Instagram on Thursday, October 30.

Gabby Windey Turned Heads in Completely Nude Photo

Source: @gabbywindey/Instagram

Gabby Windey starred on season 19 of 'The Bachelorette.'

“Too $exx¥,” Windey captioned the carousel, which included screenshots of Instagram flagging her photos for “sexually explicit or suggestive content.”

“Stop restricting her!!! Lmao🙌🔥,” Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé alum Cleo Corraine wrote, “Some ppl post literal 🌽 on here and are fine 😭.”

“We love gaggy suggestive content,” a third chimed in.

Gabby Windey Is No Stranger to Racy Content

Source: @gabbywindey/Instagram

Gabby Windey starred in a seductive lingerie shoot earlier this month.

The reality TV alum is clearly no stranger to racy content, as earlier this month, the Traitors star took fans along as she starred in a sedutive lingerie shoot.

“BTS of GCDS 👠,” she captioned the series of photos, which featured sultry shots in a white bra and panty set as well as a pink and cheetah lingerie dress.

Gabby Windey Got Married in January

Source: MEGA

Windey has had an eventful year. Apart from winning Season 3 of Traitors in March, the former Bachelor alum tied the knot with comedian Robby Hoffman in January. The pair, who first sparked romance rumors in 2023, broke the news of their secret Las Vegas wedding two months later.

“We had just evacuated from the [Los Angeles] fires. Literally cue Rihanna, ‘We found love in a hopeless place,’” Windey told Cosmopolitan. “What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.”

Gabby Windey Calls Robbie Hoffman 'the Single Best Thing'

Source: @gabbywindey/Instagram

Gabby Windey married Robbie Hoffman in January.

The same month, Windey spoke about the milestone on her “Long Winded” podcast, calling her spouse the “single best thing” that’s happened to her.

“We got married two months ago and we kept it to ourselves for once. Can I keep one thing to myself for once? No, I can’t,” the TV personality stated. “I wish I could be more mysterious, but that blessing is not bestowed upon me ‘cause I have to tell you my every single thought to make a dime around here. All the air of mystery, ripped away.”

