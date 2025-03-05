In the pictures, The Traitors star wore a lace dress, which her nipples poked out of, while the comedian, 35, sported a white shirt and black pants as they kissed and celebrated tying the knot.

Of course, people were ecstatic to see the pair, who began dating in 2023, take the next step in their relationship. One person wrote, "💍💍 Crying !!!! Congrats !!!!!!" while another said, "dreams do come true 🥹🥹🥹."

A third person added, "you’re literally the only winner of The Bachelorette ever," while a fourth said, "Congratulations you two!!!!! This is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."