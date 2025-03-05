or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Gabby Windey
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Gabby Windey Lets Her Nipple Poke Out of Her Dress During Las Vegas Wedding to Robby Hoffman: Photos

gabby windey sultry wedding dress las vegas wedding robby hoffman
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey wore a sultry dress when she married Robby Hoffman — see photos!

By:

March 5 2025, Published 8:41 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Here come the brides!

Gabby Windey, who revealed in a new interview she and Robby Hoffman got married amid the L.A. wildfires, shared more photos of the happy moment on Instagram on Wednesday, March 5.

"Husband and wife!! 1/11/2025 🥂💍," the reality star, 34, captioned a slew of snaps from the big day.

Article continues below advertisement
gabby windey sultry wedding dress las vegas wedding robby hoffman
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman got married in January 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

In the pictures, The Traitors star wore a lace dress, which her nipples poked out of, while the comedian, 35, sported a white shirt and black pants as they kissed and celebrated tying the knot.

Of course, people were ecstatic to see the pair, who began dating in 2023, take the next step in their relationship. One person wrote, "💍💍 Crying !!!! Congrats !!!!!!" while another said, "dreams do come true 🥹🥹🥹."

A third person added, "you’re literally the only winner of The Bachelorette ever," while a fourth said, "Congratulations you two!!!!! This is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Article continues below advertisement
gabby windey sultry wedding dress las vegas wedding robby hoffman
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey was previously on 'The Bachelorette.'

Article continues below advertisement

While talking to Cosmopolitan in an interview published on Wednesday, March 5, the ABC star spoke about how it all came together.

“We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna, ‘We found love in a hopeless place,’” she dished. “What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.”

MORE ON:
Gabby Windey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
gabby windey sultry wedding dress las vegas wedding robby hoffman
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

The duo began dating in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid the wildfires, the pair escaped to Sin City, where they checked into a hotel that looked like a wedding suite. Though Hoffman had plans to "propose in six months," Windey decided to be spontaneous.

“Gabby turned to me and she went, ‘Should we get married?’ And look: I’ve been proposing since the day I met her,” Hoffman explained. “We got to this room and it’s like out of a mafia movie, 12-foot ceilings, a separate bedroom from the living room, that type of hotel. And we were like, ‘Whoa.’ And then Gabby floated getting married."

Article continues below advertisement
gabby windey sultry wedding dress las vegas wedding robby hoffman
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey said it was her idea to get married in Las Vegas.

Windey added, “It was nice, it being my idea. Robby was literally ready to propose three weeks in and I’m always the one pumping the breaks, but when something feels right, it just feels right. I think it was better for the both of us that it was my idea.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.