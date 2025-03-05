Gabby Windey Lets Her Nipple Poke Out of Her Dress During Las Vegas Wedding to Robby Hoffman: Photos
Here come the brides!
Gabby Windey, who revealed in a new interview she and Robby Hoffman got married amid the L.A. wildfires, shared more photos of the happy moment on Instagram on Wednesday, March 5.
"Husband and wife!! 1/11/2025 🥂💍," the reality star, 34, captioned a slew of snaps from the big day.
In the pictures, The Traitors star wore a lace dress, which her nipples poked out of, while the comedian, 35, sported a white shirt and black pants as they kissed and celebrated tying the knot.
Of course, people were ecstatic to see the pair, who began dating in 2023, take the next step in their relationship. One person wrote, "💍💍 Crying !!!! Congrats !!!!!!" while another said, "dreams do come true 🥹🥹🥹."
A third person added, "you’re literally the only winner of The Bachelorette ever," while a fourth said, "Congratulations you two!!!!! This is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
While talking to Cosmopolitan in an interview published on Wednesday, March 5, the ABC star spoke about how it all came together.
“We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna, ‘We found love in a hopeless place,’” she dished. “What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.”
Amid the wildfires, the pair escaped to Sin City, where they checked into a hotel that looked like a wedding suite. Though Hoffman had plans to "propose in six months," Windey decided to be spontaneous.
“Gabby turned to me and she went, ‘Should we get married?’ And look: I’ve been proposing since the day I met her,” Hoffman explained. “We got to this room and it’s like out of a mafia movie, 12-foot ceilings, a separate bedroom from the living room, that type of hotel. And we were like, ‘Whoa.’ And then Gabby floated getting married."
Windey added, “It was nice, it being my idea. Robby was literally ready to propose three weeks in and I’m always the one pumping the breaks, but when something feels right, it just feels right. I think it was better for the both of us that it was my idea.”