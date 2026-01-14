Gabrielle Union Jokes Husband Dwyane Wade Is 'Too Big' to Join the 'Mile High Club' With Her in Spicy Confession

Article continues below advertisement

Gabrielle Union will not be getting intimate with Dwyane Wade in the air any time soon. During the Wednesday, January 14, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actress, 53, exposed her husband for not being able to join the “mile high club” with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Gabrielle Union Dishes on Whether She'd Have S-- on a Plane With Dwyane Wade

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Gabrielle Union guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“My spouse is way too big for us to do anything together in an airplane bathroom. That’s not fun for anybody,” Union said. Jenna Bush Hager recalled helping her kids in the restroom when they were younger and wondering, “Why would anybody do anything in here?” “And a lot of people don’t make it into the toilet,” the Bring It On alum continued. “There’s just too many things….I think it’s kind of fun. I don’t want to do it, but good for you. I love that you couldn’t wait until you landed.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Gabrielle Union would not get intimate in an airplane bathroom.

Union also called out Wade for one of his airplane habits that irks her. “There have been times, D will wait until they’re about to call boarding [and will say,] ‘I’ve got to go to the bathroom,’” she recalled to Bush Hager and co-host Sheinelle Jones. “Right now? Or, ‘I want to go grab a burger.’ We’ve been here for three hours! Why right now? That’s a good way to start one [argument] as you’re boarding.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle' premiered on Monday.

Union and Wade have been married for 11 years and share one biological child together, Kaavia, 5. The NBA alum also has three kids from two previous relationships, and he is the legal guardian of his nephew.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Recalls 'Most Thoughtful' Gift Dwyane Wade Gave Her

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share one biological child.

Wade previously co-hosted TODAY With Jenna & Friends, and Bush Hager considers him her “bestie.” On Wednesday’s episode, she recalled a heartwarming gift he once gave her. “He did the most thoughtful thing ever. I actually brought it. It’s usually in my bar. It has some wine on it from some usage. He wrote me this…and I’m not going to read it all…but he wrote me this beautiful handwritten note, which reminds me so much of my grandparents…” she explained. “He wrote the most important days in my life: the day Mila was born, the day Poppy was born, the day my son [Hal] was born, our wedding, my birthday. He sent me a bottle of wine for each of these…I have chills.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade got married in 2014.