Garcelle Beauvais 'May Have Been Fired' From 'RHOBH,' Source Alleges: 'She's a One-Trick Pony'
Garcelle Beauvais revealed she’s leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on March 25 — but an insider dished the choice may not have been hers, despite what she’s saying.
“There are two trains of thought regarding what happened,” a source dished exclusively to OK!. “One: if she got what she needed from the show and wanted to leave on top before producers tried to ruin her life or it had a negative effect on her children, which would tend to align with what she put out in her statement.”
The source pointed out people “don’t tend to leave Real Housewives,” which has led to some rumblings Beauvais “may have been fired.”
“If she was fired, it’s likely because they want to see Sutton Stracke without Garcelle,” the insider shared of the duo. “Garcelle never gets drunk. She never acts crazy, and, above all, she always has Sutton’s back. Sutton is a wildcard and production likely wants to see her navigate this without such a staunch defender in her corner.”
“Garcelle is a one-trick pony and it’s not out of the realm of possibilities production wants to see Sutton be a mess,” they added. “It’s a classic move in the world of Real Housewives.”
Beauvais shared the news she was departing the franchise on Instagram, stating, “I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.” As for why she’s exiting the series, Beauvais stated one of the reasons is because of her family, as her boys will be entering their last year of high school and she wants to be involved in their lives. She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career.
“And, secondly,” she continued, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.” Beauvais went on to express gratitude to Andy Cohen, Bravo, the producers, the companies involved with the show, and “of course, the ladies.”
“Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime,” she added. “The door will always be open. So, you never now, I might pop back in sometime."
The actress then concluded by thanking her fans, stating: “You guys have cheered me on, supported me and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf,” she shared. “It means a lot. And I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me. It’s not goodbye. It’s see you later. So, see you later.”
Bravo denied the source's claims.