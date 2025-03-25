Garcelle Beauvais 'May Have Been Fired' From 'RHOBH,' Source Alleges: 'She's a One-Trick Pony'

“There are two trains of thought regarding what happened,” a source dished exclusively to OK!. “One: if she got what she needed from the show and wanted to leave on top before producers tried to ruin her life or it had a negative effect on her children, which would tend to align with what she put out in her statement.”

The source pointed out people “don’t tend to leave Real Housewives,” which has led to some rumblings Beauvais “may have been fired.”

“If she was fired, it’s likely because they want to see Sutton Stracke without Garcelle,” the insider shared of the duo. “Garcelle never gets drunk. She never acts crazy, and, above all, she always has Sutton’s back. Sutton is a wildcard and production likely wants to see her navigate this without such a staunch defender in her corner.”