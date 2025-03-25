'RHOBH' Shocker: Garcelle Beauvais Leaving Bravo Series After 5 Seasons: 'See You Later'

On the current season of RHOBH, Beauvais got into it with Kyle Richards over chatter surrounding the Halloween star and Morgan Wade.

During a trip to Chuck E. Cheese on the January 14 episode, Beauvais first brought up the topic to Richards.

“Do whatever the f--- you want to do,” she stated. “Be whoever you want to be. If you want to be a lesbian, be a lesbian.”

What Beauvais was referring to were long-standing rumors regarding Richards and Wade being in a relationship. Neither Richards or Wade ever claimed they are romantically involved, with the former attesting they’re just good friends.