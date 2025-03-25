'RHOBH' Shocker: Garcelle Beauvais Leaving Bravo Series After 5 Seasons: 'See You Later'
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais announced she is leaving the Bravo show.
On March 25 via Instagram, Beauvais shared her news, stating, “I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.” As for why she’s leaving, Beauvais stated one of the reasons is her family, as her boys will be entering their last year of high school and she wants to be involved in their lives. She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she's excited about. “And, secondly,” she continued, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”
Beauvais went on to express gratitude to Andy Cohen, Bravo, the producers, the companies involved with the show, and “of course, the ladies.” “Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime,” she added. “The door will always be open. So, you never now, I might pop back in sometime.”
“You guys have cheered me on, supported me and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf,” she concluded. “It means a lot. And I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me. It’s not goodbye. It’s see you later. So, see you later."
- She's In! Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Ready' To Return To 'RHOBH'
- Already Besties? New 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Garcelle Beauvais Enjoys A Day Of Shopping With Erika Jayne
- Another Twist! Camille Grammer Confirms She Isn't Returning To 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' — 'I Wasn't Asked Back'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On the current season of RHOBH, Beauvais got into it with Kyle Richards over chatter surrounding the Halloween star and Morgan Wade.
During a trip to Chuck E. Cheese on the January 14 episode, Beauvais first brought up the topic to Richards.
“Do whatever the f--- you want to do,” she stated. “Be whoever you want to be. If you want to be a lesbian, be a lesbian.”
What Beauvais was referring to were long-standing rumors regarding Richards and Wade being in a relationship. Neither Richards or Wade ever claimed they are romantically involved, with the former attesting they’re just good friends.
On the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Richards discussed how she felt after Beauvais made the lesbian remark.
“What was really going through my head was, ‘You’re being an a--hole right now,” Richards stated. “And don’t try to act like, ‘Oopsie daisy,’ you know exactly what you’re doing.'”
Beauvais had a different opinion on the matter, insisting she “wasn’t pushing her to come out” and was “not trying to call her out.” Rather, she claimed, she wanted Richards to “own it” and “be authentic.”
“‘Cause, I feel like Kyle cares a lot about what people think and how this is gonna look,” Beauvais elaborated. “If this is who you are or even if you’re discovering it, discover it and own it.”
Prior to her exit, Beauvais was on RHOBH for five seasons.