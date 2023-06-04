Gareth Gallagher Book Launch: Release of Event Industry Brutalities, Drugs, and the Loss of True Love

For twenty-five years he planned everything. The man behind the curtain at some of the most prestigious events around the world always put the event first. In the face of danger, death, and disasters, no matter what the show had to go on. Until Eventually Gareth couldn’t.

After two and a half decades traveling all around the world putting service above self, his health may as well have been some long-lost bag at some long-forgotten airport. While planning events on the highest mountaintops, Gareth Gallagher felt like he could not get any lower. He turned clients' dreams into reality, but could not escape a dark reality of his own.

Even in the best of times, planning such events is extremely demanding and taxing. High stakes, high stress, you only get one shot and it can not go wrong. The pressure cooker of events management, having to be ‘always on’ from start to finish, takes a toll. When you go to a restaurant you never see the chef sit down at a table and eat. For those staffing high-level events all around the world, it is the same. For days, even weeks at a time, they are simply part of the scenery. Wheels in a machine that must keep turning. Putting service above self. The show must go on.

Those are the best of times, but many times are far from the best. hours in a basement, no food or water, as a cyclone raged overhead. Blackmail in St. Petersburg. Three separate bombings. An earthquake. Through it all, the show had to go on. Clients, guests, and the run of the show come first. Keep everyone safe, keep everyone calm, keep things moving. There is not even time to think about thinking about yourself.