Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Cutest Moments in 12 Clicks

Source: @garthbrooks/Instagram; MEGA
Dec. 1 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Dominated the ACM Stage

Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood met before they both rose to fame.

On May 11, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood celebrated the former's first hosting stint at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. He took the stage with Dolly Parton, who joked about having a threesome with the couple while hosting the ceremony.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Yearwood shared how they would mark the milestone.

"I'm just gonna say there's a cheeseburger involved somewhere," the 59-year-old "She's In Love With The Boy" singer said.

They Performed Together!

Source: MEGA

He has three daughters from his first marriage to Sandy Mahl.

Aside from singing together at Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising benefit concert in Nashville, the husband and wife also surprised everyone with their PDA. They joined the event to help raise an amount to benefit the United Way of Humphreys County.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Were All Smiles

Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were best friends before tying the knot.

The duo marked another red carpet appearance at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019. They arrived in matching black outfits.

More Events

Source: MEGA

He started dating Trisha Yearwood after he and Sandy Mahl divorced.

Brooks and Yearwood smiled for the cameras when they arrived at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.

Making Memories

Source: MEGA

They wed in 2005.

The pair honored Parton at the MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019. Speaking with Billboard, they shared their memories with the country music legend.

"I've loved her voice — she's amazing as a songwriter and as an actor, and she's just been a role model for women and men," Yearwood said, adding that Parton's "Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle to You" is their favorite song.

Garth Brooks Serenaded His Muse

Source: MEGA

They won a Grammy together in 1998.

During the 52nd Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, Brooks proudly sang "Stronger Than Me."

"Every now and then she just wants me to hold her/ oh, but that don't mean she's weak," he sang. "The fact you're unafraid to let your feelings show just means you're stronger than me."

Happy Birthday, Trisha!

Source: @garthbrooks/Instagram

They both received stars on the Music City Walk of Fame in 2015.

To mark Yearwood's birthday this year, Brooks uploaded a photo of himself and his wife holding a chocolate cake.

"All hail the Queen!!!! love, g," he captioned the post.

Garth Brooks Earned an Award

Source: @garthbrooks/Instagram

Garth Brooks revealed he cooks for his wife at home.

Brooks marked a milestone when he scored the Kennedy Center Honors alongside Dick Van Dyke, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez and Midori.

"To loosely quote Maya Angelou. I stand here as one but I stand here for the people who have carried me to this point. Grateful! love, g #KCHonors," he captioned the post as his wife kissed him.

Garth Brooks' Hilarious Pose

Source: @garthbrooks/Instagram

They also co-hosted an episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

To declare his love for Yearwood, Brooks posed with a self-standing display of his wife and wrote, "I love Trisha Yearwoof!! love, g."

They Always Support Each Other

Source: @garthbrooks/Instagram

Trisha Yearwood surprised everyone at the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff when Garth Brooks held his first-ever headlining show at the weekend event.

Yearwood guaranteed her husband could get all the support he needed by being with him during his practices and shows. Before his Notre Dame show, the "Georgia Rain" crooner came with him all the time during the rehearsals.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Had a Blast!

Source: @garthbrooks/Instagram

Garth Brooks recently said he wants his wife by his side once he dies.

Brooks teased Yearwood when he uploaded a hilarious selfie before his Inside Studio G episode.

One fan said, "I was wondering when the time would come!!! Lol!! This is such a cute picture!!"

"Hahaha @trishayearwood you look your gonna give someone h---," another commented.

They Had Another Date Night

Source: @trishayearwood/Instagram

He recently gushed about Trisha Yearwood, sharing that he found her in a past life.

In December 2022, Yearwood unveiled the photo they took before a scheduled date.

"A special occasion deserves a dress like this and a date like him! Xo," she wrote.

She donned a sparkly long dress and let her blonde curls down while Brooks sported his usual black hat, paired with a black top and jeans.

