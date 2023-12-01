Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Cutest Moments in 12 Clicks
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Dominated the ACM Stage
On May 11, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood celebrated the former's first hosting stint at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. He took the stage with Dolly Parton, who joked about having a threesome with the couple while hosting the ceremony.
In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Yearwood shared how they would mark the milestone.
"I'm just gonna say there's a cheeseburger involved somewhere," the 59-year-old "She's In Love With The Boy" singer said.
They Performed Together!
Aside from singing together at Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising benefit concert in Nashville, the husband and wife also surprised everyone with their PDA. They joined the event to help raise an amount to benefit the United Way of Humphreys County.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Were All Smiles
The duo marked another red carpet appearance at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019. They arrived in matching black outfits.
More Events
Brooks and Yearwood smiled for the cameras when they arrived at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.
Making Memories
The pair honored Parton at the MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019. Speaking with Billboard, they shared their memories with the country music legend.
"I've loved her voice — she's amazing as a songwriter and as an actor, and she's just been a role model for women and men," Yearwood said, adding that Parton's "Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle to You" is their favorite song.
Garth Brooks Serenaded His Muse
During the 52nd Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, Brooks proudly sang "Stronger Than Me."
"Every now and then she just wants me to hold her/ oh, but that don't mean she's weak," he sang. "The fact you're unafraid to let your feelings show just means you're stronger than me."
Happy Birthday, Trisha!
To mark Yearwood's birthday this year, Brooks uploaded a photo of himself and his wife holding a chocolate cake.
"All hail the Queen!!!! love, g," he captioned the post.
Garth Brooks Earned an Award
Brooks marked a milestone when he scored the Kennedy Center Honors alongside Dick Van Dyke, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez and Midori.
"To loosely quote Maya Angelou. I stand here as one but I stand here for the people who have carried me to this point. Grateful! love, g #KCHonors," he captioned the post as his wife kissed him.
Garth Brooks' Hilarious Pose
To declare his love for Yearwood, Brooks posed with a self-standing display of his wife and wrote, "I love Trisha Yearwoof!! love, g."
They Always Support Each Other
Yearwood guaranteed her husband could get all the support he needed by being with him during his practices and shows. Before his Notre Dame show, the "Georgia Rain" crooner came with him all the time during the rehearsals.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Had a Blast!
Brooks teased Yearwood when he uploaded a hilarious selfie before his Inside Studio G episode.
One fan said, "I was wondering when the time would come!!! Lol!! This is such a cute picture!!"
"Hahaha @trishayearwood you look your gonna give someone h---," another commented.
They Had Another Date Night
In December 2022, Yearwood unveiled the photo they took before a scheduled date.
"A special occasion deserves a dress like this and a date like him! Xo," she wrote.
She donned a sparkly long dress and let her blonde curls down while Brooks sported his usual black hat, paired with a black top and jeans.