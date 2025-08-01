BREAKING NEWS Gary Busey Pleads Guilty to S-- Crime, Actor Admits to Purposefully Groping Woman at 2022 Horror Film Convention Source: MEGA Gary Busey pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact during a virtual court appearance on Thursday, July 31. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 1 2025, Published 9:44 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Gary Busey has confessed to groping a woman at a Horror Film Convention on August 13, 2022. The 81-year-old actor entered a guilty plea deal for one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact during a virtual court appearance on Thursday, July 31. Busey admitted in front of Judge Gwendolyn Blue that he purposefully touched a woman inappropriately while in attendance at the annual Monster-Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Camden, N.J., three years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Gary Busey Confesses to Groping

Source: MEGA Gary Busey owned up to inappropriately touching a woman at a horror film convention in 2022.

The Point Break actor confessed, "it was not an accidental touching," when questioned by Judge Blue during the hearing. Busey initially denied groping at least three women while posing for photos at the convention — which ran from August 12-14 of 2022. One accusation involved the Under Siege star allegedly trying to unclip a female's bra at the event. "It took less than 10 seconds and they left. Then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually," he told TMZ when the allegations surfaced. "It was all false."

Article continues below advertisement

Actor Previously Claimed 'Nothing Happened'

Source: MEGA The actor faces one to five years of probation and must pay fines.

At the time, Busey said he doesn't "carry any regrets" because "nothing happened." The Monster-Mania Convention released a statement shortly after Busey was indicted, declaring: "Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return." The organization "also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gary Busey initially denied the accusations made against him.

As part of the guilty plea deal, prosecutors will dismiss the remaining charges against him — including three additional counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one count of attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. Busey faces one to five years of probation in addition to hefty fines. His official sentencing will take place during a virtual court hearing on September 18. Busey's attorney Blair Zwillman attempted arguing during the virtual court session on Thursday that the remaining charge should be dropped. The lawyer claimed police had a "fault" investigation after failing to question certain witnesses. The judge shut down Zwillman's accusations, however, and insisted witness statements were properly presented in front of the grand jury.

Gary Busey Caught Pulling His Pants Down in Public

Source: MEGA Other charges were dropped as part of the guilty plea deal.