Gary Busey Caught Exposing Himself 1 Day After He Was Charged With Sexual Harassment
Gary Busey has been caught in the act yet again.
The paparazzi found the 78-year-old pulling his pants down while sitting in a public park in California on Saturday, August 20 — just one day after he was charged with sex crimes.
A video showed Busey sitting on a bench at Point Dume Park in Malibu with his black sweatpants by his knee. It's unclear whether the actor intentionally dropped his pants in a public place, but this is not the first time he's done something like this.
Busey got into arguments with several housemates over pulling his pants down on the U.K.'s version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014. In one of the incidents, a British TV personality could be seen objecting to his act, saying, "That's not natural. That's not right."
The Point Break star had then tried to give an excuse for his behavior. "When my knee pops out on the lateral side, I sit down and restrap the knee. You haven't been to the doctor. You haven't had a bad knee," the Under Siege actor explained. Busey, however, does not seem to be adjusting his knee in the new paparazzi video.
On Friday, August 19, Busey was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one for criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment as a result of allegations. The claims come after an incident during a fan event called Monster Mania, which took place at DoubleTree Hotel in New Jersey on August 13.
Legal documents revealed that the actor allegedly put his face close to the breasts of a fan, asking her where she got them. He then allegedly proceeded to unlatch her bra. Another woman also claimed he touched her inappropriately.
The legal documents also revealed that Busey initially denied any allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct when the police first contacted him.
It's unclear if the Predator 2 actor's behaviors stem from the damage he received to the frontal lobe during a near-fatal motorcycle crash in 1988, which was said to have made him "more impulsive and prone to anger." He was also known to have developed "delusions of grandeur."
Legal documents in his recent case were obtained by TMZ. The video of Busey in the Malibu park is available on Mail Online.