Gatlin Didier Is Changing The Narrative & Taking The Farming Experience A Notch Higher

He explains that no place had ever felt more like home than that of his family’s ranch. Before COVID, Gatlin Didier was living in Los Angeles, CA. He had moved there to pursue his dreams in the film and television industry, having landed his first acting gig. Then, unfortunately, COVID happened, causing movie theaters and production studios to temporarily close.

As a result, Gatlin was not getting any casting calls and returned to the ranch to help with work. To ensure that his acting passion wouldn't end up unexplored now that he was back on the ranch, Gatlin began making videos about the country way of life. Since then, Gatlin has amassed over 1.5 million followers on TikTok, 180K on Instagram, 100K on Facebook, and over 37K subscribers on YouTube, with his content garnering a lot of attention.