Gatlin Didier Is Changing The Narrative & Taking The Farming Experience A Notch Higher
Social media has transformed the entertainment and video industry's narrative.
Some years back, movies and TV were the only entertainment options, now, you can either choose to be a consumer by using your smartphone to watch content from your favorite creators or opt for creator roles by creating videos like Gatlin Didier.
Gatlin is a well-known TikTok creator with over 1.5 million followers. He has leveraged this platform to change the narrative and share what life feels like in the countryside.
Gatlin is the writer, director, and one of the characters of "Farm Stuff with Darrell."He has created his own short comic show on TikTok, where he shares life as a farm boy living in Western Oklahoma. Gatlin Didier plays a farm boy named Darrell Bibbins, who explains things on the farm in a light-hearted, educational, and entertaining way.
"Farm Stuff with Darrell" also features Gatlin's grandmother and cousin. In addition, Gatlin has developed two other characters besides Darrell Bibbins. They have Granny, played by his 81-year-old grandmother who lives on the ranch, and Gate Bart (formerly known as Gate Bitch), who is Gatlin's gate opening sidekick played by Gatlin's cousin Jarrett Sitton.
Gatlin, having grown up on the ranch and now being back close to it, has experience that sets him apart and gives his content a unique feel. Gatlin Didier was raised on his family's 120-year-old ranch in rural western Oklahoma. Although he left the ranch in his late teens to pursue different things, Gatlin found his way back.
He explains that no place had ever felt more like home than that of his family’s ranch. Before COVID, Gatlin Didier was living in Los Angeles, CA. He had moved there to pursue his dreams in the film and television industry, having landed his first acting gig. Then, unfortunately, COVID happened, causing movie theaters and production studios to temporarily close.
As a result, Gatlin was not getting any casting calls and returned to the ranch to help with work. To ensure that his acting passion wouldn't end up unexplored now that he was back on the ranch, Gatlin began making videos about the country way of life. Since then, Gatlin has amassed over 1.5 million followers on TikTok, 180K on Instagram, 100K on Facebook, and over 37K subscribers on YouTube, with his content garnering a lot of attention.
Gatlin has brought a unique approach, changing the narrative and telling his farm family story the best way he knew. He showcases to his online viewers the realities and experiences of the countryside way of life, bringing a fresh perspective to the entertainment industry. The family ranch/farm still operates, as Gatlin and his farm family make their online content on the side.
He says one of his goals is to redefine the entertainment industry and transform the social media entertainment narrative. Gatlin Didier is also using his online platforms to encourage other young actors.
He asserts that the film industry is highly competitive, and sometimes, one feels lost in the industry's abyss; therefore, he uses his medium to spread the message of hope and persistence. He uses his story of struggle when the pandemic hit. Gatlin couldn't get acting roles and had to return to the farm. While it was tough, he created an opportunity out of the challenges, and now – Gatlin Didier is a name the entertainment world is noticing.
Gatlin Didier was named Cowboys & Indians Magazine's Top 21 Influencers to follow in 2021. He has also featured in a country music group, Restless Road's music video "Bar Friends", and was the first ever actor/influencer to work with the company’s like Dot's Pretzels and Dri Duck.