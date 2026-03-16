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Gaunt Pedro Pascal Unrecognizable at the 2026 Oscars: 'What Happened?'

Photo of Pedro Pascal
Source: MEGA

Actor Pedro Pascal attended the 2026 Oscars, and fans couldn’t help but point out how unrecognizable his appearance was on the red carpet.

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March 15 2026, Published 9:54 p.m. ET

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Pedro Pascal had fans doing a double-take after showing off a dramatically different look while attending the 2026 Oscars.

The Narcos actor, 50, looked unrecognizable while attending the Sunday, March 15, awards show at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, debuting a clean-shaven face.

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Pedro Pascal Looked Unrecognizable to Fans

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Photo of Pedro Pascal's appearance sparked discourse among fans.
Source: MEGA

Pedro Pascal's appearance sparked discourse among fans.

Pascal sported a white, long-sleeve button-up with a large flower over his heart, tucked into high-waisted, wide-leg black trousers.

He completed the look with silver, thin-rimmed glasses and a watch.

Pascal presented the awards for Best Production and Best Visual at the 2026 awards ceremony.

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Fans Responded to Pedro Pascal's New Look

Photo of Fans shared their opinion about Pedro Pascal's appearance online.
Source: MEGA

Fans shared their opinion about Pedro Pascal's appearance online.

The Game of Thrones star's fresh face caused quite a stir online, with many sharing their opinions on social media.

"HOLY C---!!! What happened to him?" one critic asked via X, while another added, "What happened with his muscles??"

"Didn't even recognize him," a third added.

However, others didn't mind the newly shaven face, simply pointing out that he looked younger.

"He looks so f------ young here omg shaving really took him 30 years back," one fan insisted.

A second chimed in, "Wow, he looks so young ... the vacation did him good #Oscars."

"Is he… aging backwards??? why does he look 20 years younger," a third admirer wrote.

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Pedro Pascal Prefers Having Facial Hair

Photo of Fans have been accustomed to Pedro Pascal's facial hair over the years.
Source: MEGA

Fans have been accustomed to Pedro Pascal's facial hair over the years.

The HBO star is known for having facial hair throughout his career, going as far as to vow to never go clean-shaven following his role in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.

“I grow such s---- facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off, I really look very [awful]. Strongly disagree with a clean shaven me," Pascal said during a July 2025 interview with LADbible at the time.

Pedro Pascal Was 'Appalled' by How He Looked With No Facial Hair

Photo of Pedro Pascal has been known to speak about his iconic facial hair at various times throughout his career.
Source: MEGA

Pedro Pascal has been known to speak about his iconic facial hair at various times throughout his career.

He continued, “In Wonder Woman 1984, I was so appalled by the way I look. I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never have gone back unless it were completely necessary.”

Pascal echoed a similar sentiment nearly seven years ago, when he joked that fans told him he looked like someone's grandmother without his famous mustache.

"People are like, 'Don't ever get rid of your mustache,'" he admitted in a 2019 interview.

At the time, Pascal joked that he previously had an "undernourished" mustache and hoped to grow it fuller.

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