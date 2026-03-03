or
Carrie Underwood Looks 'Unrecognizable' in New Selfie With Her 'Cute' Chicks: 'Who Is That?'

split image of Carrie Underwood and Carrie Underwood
Source: mega; @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood was called out for looking 'unrecognizable' after sharing a selfie with her baby chicks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2026, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Carrie Underwood has fans doing a serious double-take.

The country superstar, 42, sparked a wave of reactions after sharing a fresh-faced selfie, cuddled up with her "cute" baby chicks.

'Who Is That?'

image of Carrie Underwood sparked a debate after sharing a new selfie with her baby chicks.
Source: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

However, instead of focusing on the fluffy farm animals, followers zeroed in on her appearance.

"Unrecognizable. Sad," one person wrote.

"Doesn't look like you," another added, as others chimed in with, "I'm sorry, who is that?" and "Who is that?"

Some critics went even further, with remarks like, "Quit with the plastic surgery!" and "You were so much prettier before all the work."

One follower admitted, "I adore you, but I don't even recognize you!" while another said they were "not a fan of her new look" and missed the "sweet girl" she once was.

Still, plenty of fans kept the focus on the adorable animals, gushing, "So cute!" and "Omigosh they are soooo cute!"

Source: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

'Doesn't Look Like Her'

image of Some critics accused the singer of cosmetic work in the comments.
Source: mega

This isn't the first time fans have called out the "Before He Cheats" singer about her looks.

In December, Underwood posted a casual selfie in a black T-shirt with a sweet smile.

Fans were shocked to see the singer's winner's look, sharing their reactions in the comments section.

"Still very pretty but looks like a different person," one fan wrote, while another user added, "Is this Carrie? Doesn't look like her."

"If this pic wasn't on her page, I'd never know who this person is," a third chimed in.

Meanwhile, others thanked the singer for being an "inspiration" to start their own hair color journey.

"Love your hair I'm wanting to go darker as well! Your an Inspiration, thank you for all that you do! ❤️," they wrote.

Past Plastic Surgery Speculation

image of Others defended Underwood and focused on her adorable farm animals.
Source: mega

The plastic surgery speculation isn't new for Underwood.

Back in 2018, the "Cry Pretty" singer opened up to Redbook about the facial injury she suffered in a frightening accident that required 40 stitches.

Reflecting on her recovery, she explained, "Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you're like, 'What is this going to wind up like?' You just don't know."

She added, "It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself now and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, 'I wouldn't have even noticed.' Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that's been nice to learn."

image of Underwood previously addressed speculation following her 2018 facial injury.
Source: mega

When asked directly whether she underwent plastic surgery after the accident, Underwood responded candidly.

"It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this scar look better. But I try not to worry too much about it," she admitted. "My mom will be like, 'Did you see they are saying this about you?' And I'll be like, 'Mama, I don't care. I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life.'"

