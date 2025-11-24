Gavin Adcock Takes a Tumble Off Stage While Performing 'Deep End' — But Laughs It Off!

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Adcock took his hit song "Deep End" a bit too literally during a concert this week in Canada, resulting in an unexpected —and viral — moment.

Source: MEGA Gavin Adcock went viral after falling off stage during a performance.

The country singer, 28, performed shirtless at the Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg when he accidentally stumbled off the stage and into the crowd. A fan captured the incident on TikTok, which shows Adcock confidently singing the chorus, "And I've been keeping up with the demons of this world," before losing his footing and tumbling into the audience. While the singer lost his cowboy hat in the fall, he quickly regained his composure and continued performing, belting out, "Yeah, I'm off the deep end."

Source: @sydkehler/TikTok Gavin Adcock laughed it off and quickly regained his composure.

The fan who shared the video captioned it, "@GavinAdcockMusic hope you're good after that fall, few too many" alongside clinking beer steins emoji. Adcock quickly addressed the mishap from his official account, responding, "It happens," along with two shaka sign emojis, showcasing his laid-back attitude about the incident.

Source: @gavinadcockmusic/TikTok Gavin Adcock showed off his bruise following the onstage incident.

Two days post-incident, the singer playfully acknowledged his propensity for having a few drinks. He posted a video of himself sliding on a slick stage, set to his song "Last One to Know," with the caption, "How I move towards the fridge for 1 more after my girlfriend says I've had too much."

Currently, Adcock is in the midst of his Need To Tour, which includes dates in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Las Vegas and Florida over the next five weeks. He is also set to perform at Stagecoach in Indio, California, in April 2026, joining a stellar lineup featuring Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Pitbull, Journey and Bush.

Source: MEGA Gavin Adcock is currently on tour and has scheduled performances until early 2026.