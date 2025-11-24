or
Article continues below advertisement
Gavin Adcock Takes a Tumble Off Stage While Performing 'Deep End' — But Laughs It Off!

Photo of Gavin Adcock
Source: MEGA; @sydkehler/TikTok

Gavin Adcock fell off stage during his performance but laughed it off.

Profile Image

Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Adcock took his hit song "Deep End" a bit too literally during a concert this week in Canada, resulting in an unexpected —and viral — moment.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Gavin Adcock went viral after falling off stage during a performance.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Adcock went viral after falling off stage during a performance.

Article continues below advertisement

The country singer, 28, performed shirtless at the Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg when he accidentally stumbled off the stage and into the crowd. A fan captured the incident on TikTok, which shows Adcock confidently singing the chorus, "And I've been keeping up with the demons of this world," before losing his footing and tumbling into the audience.

While the singer lost his cowboy hat in the fall, he quickly regained his composure and continued performing, belting out, "Yeah, I'm off the deep end."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Gavin Adcock laughed it off and quickly regained his composure.
Source: @sydkehler/TikTok

Gavin Adcock laughed it off and quickly regained his composure.

Article continues below advertisement

The fan who shared the video captioned it, "@GavinAdcockMusic hope you're good after that fall, few too many" alongside clinking beer steins emoji.

Adcock quickly addressed the mishap from his official account, responding, "It happens," along with two shaka sign emojis, showcasing his laid-back attitude about the incident.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Gavin Adcock showed off his bruise following the onstage incident.
Source: @gavinadcockmusic/TikTok

Gavin Adcock showed off his bruise following the onstage incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Two days post-incident, the singer playfully acknowledged his propensity for having a few drinks. He posted a video of himself sliding on a slick stage, set to his song "Last One to Know," with the caption, "How I move towards the fridge for 1 more after my girlfriend says I've had too much."

Article continues below advertisement

Currently, Adcock is in the midst of his Need To Tour, which includes dates in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Las Vegas and Florida over the next five weeks. He is also set to perform at Stagecoach in Indio, California, in April 2026, joining a stellar lineup featuring Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Pitbull, Journey and Bush.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Gavin Adcock is currently on tour and has scheduled performances until early 2026.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Adcock is currently on tour and has scheduled performances until early 2026.

This concert mishap adds to the excitement around Adcock, especially as he gears up for the release of his third album, Own Worst Enemy, which debuted in August. The album release followed a controversial moment earlier this year when Adcock made headlines for criticizing Beyoncé, commenting that her block of country artists from chart-topping positions isn't reflective of true country music. "That s--- ain't country music and it ain't ever been country music and it ain't gonna be country music," he declared during a June concert.

