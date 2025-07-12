Controversy Erupts: Gavin Adcock Calls Out Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' as Non-Country

Beyoncé has previously opened up about the inspiration behind Cowboy Carter, sharing that the song was born out of her own feelings of exclusion from the country music scene.

"It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn't," she shared on social media. "But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive."