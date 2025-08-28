Gavin Newsom Calls Donald Trump an 'Embarrassment' as Foreign Leaders 'Are Laughing Behind His Back': 'He's Being Played Everywhere'

Article continues below advertisement

California Governor Gavin Newsom joined Politico Live at The California Agenda: Sacramento Summit with Chris Cadelago on Wednesday, August 27, where he claimed President Donald Trump is the laughing stock among foreign leaders. During his segment with Cadelago, Newsom was questioned about his recent deal with Denmark, where he signed an agreement with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on August 22 to advance climate and technology goals between Denmark and California. Newsom responded to the question, though, by gloating about fellow world leaders mocking Trump behind his back.

'They're Laughing Behind His Back!'

Source: @POLITICO/YouTube Gavin Newsom claimed foreign leaders are 'laughing behind' Donald Trump's 'back.'

“I’ve had the privilege of meeting a lot of foreign leaders. I’ve got a chance,” Newsom stated. “They’re laughing behind his [Trump’s] back!” Newsom then cleared the air, stating Denmark had nothing to do with trashing the U.S. president. “I’m making this clear. Do not conflate what I just said with the meeting I had with the Denmark delegation,” he said.

'It's an Embarrassment'

Source: @POLITICO/YouTube The California governor referred to fellow leaders' opinions of Donald Trump as an 'embarrassment.'

The governor reiterated how many leaders who have met with Trump are the first ones to degrade him and his integrity. “I’ve had dozens and dozens. Ambassadors met with him,” Newsom said. “They’re laughing behind his back! He’s being played everywhere. It’s an embarrassment. They are! I’m just telling you, that’s universal! Universal.”

Gavin Newsom Tells America to 'Wake Up' to the Danger of Donald Trump

Source: mega Gavin Newsom told the audience to 'wake up' to the dangers of Donald Trump.

Newsom further claimed that “unless there’s a deal, unless there is a grift, unless a transaction,” Trump doesn’t see the realities of how other foreign leaders view him. He even urged the summit’s audience to “wake up” to the danger Trump poses to the general public. Newsom also remarked that “the rule of law is being replaced by the rule of Don” and referred to Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill as a “big beautiful betrayal.”

Gavin Newsom Accuses Donald Trump of Having Dementia

Source: mega Gavin Newsom accused Donald Trump of having dementia.