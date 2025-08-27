Politics Gavin Newsom Accuses Donald Trump of Having Dementia After President Once Again Slams Him for Faulty Wildfire Water Supply Source: mega Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump are at war. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 27 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

California Governor Gavin Newsom took a dig at Donald Trump’s mental health after the president doubled down on there not being enough water to aid in the Palisades wildfires in January. “Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?” Newsom asked Grok, X’s AI chatbot, on Tuesday, August 26. “Yes, people with dementia can repeat false statements or beliefs, a behavior often linked to memory impairments and cognitive changes. This can manifest as confabulation, where they create or repeat false memories to fill gaps in recollection, or perseveration, where they fixate on a particular idea or statement,” Grok wrote back.

Gavin Newsom Claims Donald Trump Has Dementia

https://t.co/qZw9UXmBlf pic.twitter.com/CSGyoDXXv7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 26, 2025 Source: @GavinNewsom/X Gavin Newsom asked Grok what it means to suffer from dementia.

Newsom shared Grok’s response via X alongside a video of Trump’s Cabinet meeting from earlier that day, where the president referred to him as “Newscum” for the way he handled the distribution of water in January. “So, we send hundreds of millions of gallons of water a day into the Pacific Ocean,” Trump explained. “They turn the valve, and the valve heads out. And we turned the valve back. I actually had to do it using force. We turned the valve back, and now they have water — but not as much as they should have.”

Source: mega Gavin Newsom accused Donald Trump of having dementia.

Donald Trump Refers to California Governor as 'Newscum'

Source: mega Donald Trump referred to Gavin Newsom as 'Newscum.'

The president then demanded Newsom provide the proper amount of water to fire hydrants and sprinkler systems in California to prevent potential future devastation. “And I’m telling Gavin Newscum by this conversation right now: turn the rest of the water on — turn it on,” he stated.

2.2 Billion Gallons of Water Misused in California

Source: mega Donald Trump ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to release billions of gallons of water to cease the wildfires, but the water never reached the proper location.

As the Palisades wildfires raged, causing over 23,000 acres of damage for 24 days, Trump signed an executive order entitled “Emergency Measures to Provide Water Resources in California and Improve Disaster Response in Certain Areas.” He also ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to release over 2.2 billion gallons of water from Lake Kaweah and Lake Success into the California aqueduct system. However, water supply from the lakes never reached their proper destination to aid in relief because they do not connect to the necessary distribution channels. Instead, billions of gallons of water flowed into a dry lakebed in California’s Central Valley — ultimately going to waste.

Critics Attack Gavin Newsom

Source: mega Critics slammed Gavin Newsom and accused him of having a mental disorder.