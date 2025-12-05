or
'We're Reconciling': Gavin Newsom Says Halle Berry 'Didn't Know' the Full Story About Menopause Bill Post-Explosive Feud

gavin newsom says halle berry didnt know full story
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom and Halle Berry are 'reconciling' after her criticism of his menopause bill veto went viral.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 5 2025, Published 7:21 a.m. ET

Gavin Newsom is finally giving an update on his headline-making feud with Halle Berry — and said things aren’t as icy as they seem.

On Wednesday, December 3, Berry blasted the California Governor during her speech at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit after he vetoed the Menopause Care Equity Act for the second year in a row, a move she said “devalues” women.

image of Halle Berry criticized Gavin Newsom over his menopause bill veto.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry criticized Gavin Newsom over his menopause bill veto.

One day later, Newsom tried to clear the air while speaking to reporters at Newark Airport in New Jersey. He explained that he had already spoken with Berry’s manager and claimed the 59-year-old actress had no idea that his administration plans to include funding for the proposal in the upcoming 2026–2027 allocation.

“We have the ability to reconcile that, so we’re reconciling. I’ve included it in next year’s budget,” Newsom told a reporter. “She didn’t know that.”

“We already were in the process of fixing it," he added.

image of Gavin Newsom said Halle Berry didn’t know about his future funding plans.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom said Halle Berry didn’t know about his future funding plans.

The bill at the center of their clash, AB 432, would require insurance to cover medically necessary menopause and perimenopause treatments, push doctors to complete continuing education on menopause and direct the medical board to create a detailed curriculum.

As OK! previously reported, Berry didn’t hold back during the event — which Newsom also attended.

“Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one but two years in a row,” Berry told the audience, per an outlet. “But that’s OK, because he’s not going to be governor forever, and the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either.”

Her comments landed just hours before Newsom took the stage.

Berry also called out what she considers a clear double standard.

According to Variety, she said, “If men had a medical condition that disrupted their sleep, brain function and s-- life, we’d be calling that a health crisis on par with Covid, and the whole world would shut down. When women are struggling silently through perimenopause and menopause, trying to hold their families, careers, relationships and communities together, it doesn’t just affect women, it affects every household. It affects the workplace, it affects the economy. One in six women leave the workplace due to their menopausal symptoms. So it affects everybody.”

image of The bill would expand menopause and perimenopause coverage.
Source: MEGA

The bill would expand menopause and perimenopause coverage.

Berry then pushed the crowd to step up and support the cause.

“I need every woman in this country to fight with me,” she said. “But the truth is, the fight isn’t just for us women. We need men, too. We need all of the leaders, every single one of you in this room – this fight needs you. We need you to stay curious. We need you to ask questions. We need you to care even when the topic feels unfamiliar and uncomfortable.”

At the time, Newsom’s team responded almost immediately.

“[Gavin Newson] has deep admiration for Ms. Berry’s advocacy and looks forward to working with her and other stakeholders on this critical issue,” spokesperson Izzy Gardon told The Post. “He shares her goal of expanding access to menopause care that too many women struggle to get.”

image of Gavin Newsom’s team said they still want to work with the actress.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom’s team said they still want to work with the actress.

“He vetoed the bill because, as written, it would have unintentionally raised health care costs for millions of working women already stretched thin — something he’s determined to avoid,” Gardon continued. “We’re confident that by working together this year, we can expand access to essential menopause treatment while protecting women from higher bills.”

