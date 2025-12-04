Halle Berry Sounds Off on California Governor Gavin Newsom for 'Devaluing' Women: 'He Should Not Be Our Next President'
Dec. 4 2025, Published 7:37 a.m. ET
Halle Berry didn’t hold back when she called out California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Speaking on Wednesday, December 3, at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, the Oscar winner took aim at Newsom for shutting down the Menopause Care Equity Act — and for vetoing a similar bill the year before.
“Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one but two years in a row,” Berry told the audience, per an outlet.
“But that’s OK, because he’s not going to be governor forever, and the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either.”
The remark landed just before Newsom took the stage later that day.
Berry then pointed out what she sees as a double standard.
According to Variety, she said, “If men had a medical condition that disrupted their sleep, brain function and s-- life, we’d be calling that a health crisis on par with Covid, and the whole world would shut down.”
She stressed that the issue goes far beyond women themselves.
“When women are struggling silently through perimenopause and menopause, trying to hold their families, careers, relationships and communities together, it doesn’t just affect women, it affects every household,” she stated. “It affects the workplace, it affects the economy. One in six women leave the workplace due to their menopausal symptoms. So it affects everybody.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The now-twice-vetoed bill, AB 432, would have required comprehensive insurance coverage for medically necessary menopause and perimenopause treatments, pushed doctors to take continuing education courses on menopause and instructed the medical board to develop an extensive curriculum.
Berry urged the crowd to join her in pushing for real change.
“I need every woman in this country to fight with me,” she said. “But the truth is, the fight isn’t just for us women. We need men, too. We need all of the leaders, every single one of you in this room – this fight needs you. We need you to stay curious. We need you to ask questions. We need you to care even when the topic feels unfamiliar and uncomfortable.”
Newsom’s team responded almost immediately to the backlash.
“[Gavin Newson] has deep admiration for Ms. Berry’s advocacy and looks forward to working with her and other stakeholders on this critical issue,” spokesperson Izzy Gardon told The Post. “He shares her goal of expanding access to menopause care that too many women struggle to get.”
Gardon also explained why Newsom rejected the bill.
“He vetoed the bill because, as written, it would have unintentionally raised health care costs for millions of working women already stretched thin — something he’s determined to avoid,” he said. “We’re confident that by working together this year, we can expand access to essential menopause treatment while protecting women from higher bills.”
After declining to sign the bill in October, Newsom defended his decision by pointing back to last year’s veto.
“Last year, I vetoed a substantially similar bill, stating that it would limit the ability of health plans to engage in practices that have been shown to ensure appropriate care while limiting unnecessary costs. That is still the case with this bill – despite my call for a more tailored solution. This bill’s expansive coverage mandate, in conjunction with a prohibition on UM, is too far-reaching.”