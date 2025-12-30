or
Gavin Newsom Roasts 'Cute Couple' Kid Rock and Donald Trump Over Intimate Golfing Photo

California Governor Gavin Newsom roasted Donald Trump and Kid Rock after the MAGA rocker shared an intimate golf photo with the president.

Dec. 30 2025, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Gavin Newsom couldn’t help but chime in after Kid Rock shared an intimate photo golfing with Donald Trump.

“Golfed with your favorite President again recently and he played me a live version of James Brown and Pavirotti performing ‘This is a Man's World’ - Can’t believe I have never heard this. Incredible!” the rocker captioned a black-and-white photo posted on Monday, December 29, of the pair sitting closely on a golf cart.

Gavin Newsom Roasted Kid Rock and Donald Trump

Kid Rock posted a new photo with President Donald Trump.

In the snap, the president leaned over from the driver’s seat to chat with the “All Summer Long” singer, who flashed a smile in response.

The California governor’s press office weighed in on the conversation, reposting the photo with the caption, “Cute couple.”

Source: @GovPressOffice/X

Gavin Newsom commented on a viral photo of Kid Rock and Donald Trump.

Social Media Had a Mixed Reaction to Gavin Newsom's Tweet

Social media had a mixed reaction to Gavin Newsom's tweet.

The post set off a storm of online debate, with many targeting the governor’s office.

“Wow. Newscum is really jealous of their friendship. Some might even say he is obsessed!!" one user wrote online.

Meanwhile, another critic added, “You and your social posting minions are never getting near the White House. But keep going. You make the case for ignoring you every time you open your mouth.”

Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom Teased Potential Presidential Run

Gavin Newson is one of the main contenders for Democrats in the 2028 presidential race.

The "Born Free" artist is known for his friendship with Trump, performing at several major events, including the 2024 Republican National Convention and at a rally pre-inauguration in January 2025.

Although the rocker or president has yet to respond to Newson's social media post, the California leader is known to take shots at Trump and is one of the main contenders for Democrats in the 2028 presidential race.

The businessman, who has held the post of California governor since 2019, teased in October that he was considering a run for office.

Gavin Newsom Addressed Potential Presidential Run

Gavin Newsom played coy when asked about possibly running for president.

“I have no idea,” Newsom dished. “The idea that a guy who got 960 on his SAT, that still struggles to read scripts, that was always in the back of the classroom, the idea that you would even throw that out is, in and of itself, extraordinary. Who the h--- knows?"

Newson confessed he'd "be lying otherwise" if he didn't say he was considering adding his name to the 2028 race, but wasn't certain if it would pan out in his favor.

He continued. "I’m looking forward to who presents themselves in 2028 and who meets that moment. That’s the question for the American people.”

