Nicki Minaj Trolls Gavin Newsom for Wanting to Run for President in 2028: 'Send in the Next Guy, I’m Bored'

Nicki Minaj has a problem with California Governor Gavin Newsom wanting to run for president in the 2028 election cycle. The rapper, 43, slammed the politician, 58, in a series of tweets on X on December 12, also calling him out for recent comments he made about trans kids.

Gavin Newsom Made Comments About the LGBTQ Community

Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.



Not Gav



The Gav Nots



GavOUT



Send in the next guy, I’m bored. pic.twitter.com/627bIhbD1j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025 Source: @NICKIMINAJ/X Nicki Minaj trolled Gavin Newsom in a series of scathing tweets.

Newsom recently appeared on The Ezra Klein Show where he noted: “I want to see trans kids… There’s no governor that’s done more pro-trans legislation than I have. No one has been a stronger advocate for the LGBT community.” Minaj swiftly shared her thoughts about him on social media, laughing at his candidate potential. “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored," the "Super Bass" hitmaker tweeted alongside a GIF of the Child's Play character Chucky holding a bat.

Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was. Oohhh look @‘m. Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on. He thinks he’s Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role pic.twitter.com/4xPt7BrO1L — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025 Source: @NICKIMINAJ/X The rapper hilariously slapped on photos of the 'Child's Play' character, Chucky, on her tweets.

“Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was," she wrote in a follow-up tweet. "He thinks he’s Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role," she continued. But her fiery words didn't stop there. She then replied to a flurry of videos with Newsom appearing in them, simply responding multiple times: "Shame on him."

The California Governor Is Thinking About Running for President

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom might be running for president in 2028.

Newsom is one of the main contenders for the Democrats in the 2028 race. The businessman, who has been the governor of the Golden State since 2019, told CBS back in October how he is considering running for office. He divulged that he’d “be lying otherwise” if he didn't say he was thinking about being on the 2028 ballot. However, he's not 100 percent if it will actually pan out.

Source: MEGA The politician has been the governor of California since 2019.