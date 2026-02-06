Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump After Blaming Staff for Racist Obamas Post

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom continues to call out Donald Trump. After the president, 79, blamed a racist post on a White House staffer, the California governor's press office X account questioned the claim, writing in all caps, "WOW! WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP DOESN’T WRITE HIS OWN TWEETS??? AUTOPEN!" Newsom's X post on Friday, February 6, included a photo of an autopen posting on Trump’s Truth Social account. It was made to look like it was one of the pictures hanging on Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame.

WOW! WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP DOESN’T WRITE HIS OWN TWEETS???



AUTOPEN! https://t.co/dyrvab9H5L pic.twitter.com/m9NfDEOYwR — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 6, 2026 Source: @GovPressOffice/x Gavin Newsom's press office mocked the president after the White House claimed his racist post was shared by a staffer.

Source: @GovPressOffice/x The autopen reference was a dig at Donald Trump's repeated claims that Joe Biden used an autopen to sign official documents.

The autopen reference was a dig at Trump's repeated accusations that former President Joe Biden used an autopen to sign off on official documents due to his age and alleged cognitive decline. The petty POTUS even hung a black and white photograph of an autopen instead of Biden's portrait in new presidential gallery outside the White House.

BREAKING: Trump just posted a video on Truth Social that includes a racist image of Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys.



There’s no bottom pic.twitter.com/zPEGa94dYO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 6, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump Donald Trump was condemned for posting a racist video about Barack and Michelle Obama.

Donald Trump Ridiculed for Posting Racist Video Depicting Obamas as Apes

Source: mega; @barackobama/instagram White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the response to the racist post.

The president sparked mass outrage on Thursday, February 5, after sharing a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes dancing in a jungle while he's shown as a lion. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at first tried to downplay the post as just an "internet meme video" and labeled people's horrified response as "fake outrage." But when some Republican lawmakers condemned the racist video and called for it be taken down, the White House claimed a staffer "erroneously" made the post on the president's account.

'Disgusting Behavior by the President'

Source: mega Gavin Newsom also labeled the video as 'disgusting.'

Before mocking the excuse, Newsom branded the video as "disgusting behavior by the president" and urged Republicans to speak up. His press office later wrote, "You and Karolyin’ are working overtime today to distract from Trump’s disgusting monkey video," in response to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claiming Newsom wouldn't release "33,179 criminal illegal aliens in California’s custody back into the public without notifying ICE." The politician;s office added, "California cooperates with ICE when it comes to REMOVING CRIMINALS — like sick rapists and murderers — in our state prisons."

Source: mega Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump regularly take public shots at each other.