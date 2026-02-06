or
Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump After Blaming Staff for Racist Obamas Post

split photo of donald trump and gavin newsom
Source: mega

Donald Trump shared a racist video depicting the Obamas as monkeys on Thursday, February 5.

Feb. 6 2026, Published 6:44 p.m. ET

Gavin Newsom continues to call out Donald Trump.

After the president, 79, blamed a racist post on a White House staffer, the California governor's press office X account questioned the claim, writing in all caps, "WOW! WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP DOESN’T WRITE HIS OWN TWEETS??? AUTOPEN!"

Newsom's X post on Friday, February 6, included a photo of an autopen posting on Trump’s Truth Social account. It was made to look like it was one of the pictures hanging on Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame.

Source: @GovPressOffice/x

Gavin Newsom's press office mocked the president after the White House claimed his racist post was shared by a staffer.

The autopen reference was a dig at Donald Trump's repeated claims that Joe Biden used an autopen to sign official documents.
Source: @GovPressOffice/x

The autopen reference was a dig at Donald Trump's repeated claims that Joe Biden used an autopen to sign official documents.

The autopen reference was a dig at Trump's repeated accusations that former President Joe Biden used an autopen to sign off on official documents due to his age and alleged cognitive decline.

The petty POTUS even hung a black and white photograph of an autopen instead of Biden's portrait in new presidential gallery outside the White House.

Source: @RpsAgainstTrump

Donald Trump was condemned for posting a racist video about Barack and Michelle Obama.

Donald Trump Ridiculed for Posting Racist Video Depicting Obamas as Apes

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the response to the racist post.
Source: mega; @barackobama/instagram

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the response to the racist post.

The president sparked mass outrage on Thursday, February 5, after sharing a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes dancing in a jungle while he's shown as a lion.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at first tried to downplay the post as just an "internet meme video" and labeled people's horrified response as "fake outrage."

But when some Republican lawmakers condemned the racist video and called for it be taken down, the White House claimed a staffer "erroneously" made the post on the president's account.

'Disgusting Behavior by the President'

Gavin Newsom also labeled the video as 'disgusting.'
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom also labeled the video as 'disgusting.'

Before mocking the excuse, Newsom branded the video as "disgusting behavior by the president" and urged Republicans to speak up.

His press office later wrote, "You and Karolyin’ are working overtime today to distract from Trump’s disgusting monkey video," in response to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claiming Newsom wouldn't release "33,179 criminal illegal aliens in California’s custody back into the public without notifying ICE."

The politician;s office added, "California cooperates with ICE when it comes to REMOVING CRIMINALS — like sick rapists and murderers — in our state prisons."

Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump regularly take public shots at each other.
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump regularly take public shots at each other.

The account later shared a photo of Trump and late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's heads photoshopped onto the bodies of pigs in a pig pen, along with the caption, "oink, oink."

Newsom and Trump have become something of arch enemies since the latter took office for the second time last year, with the men regularly going after each other on social media and in the press.

While the president recently branded Newsom as "incompetent," the governor slammed the commander-in-chief as a "deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago."

