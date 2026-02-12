Politics Gavin Newsom's Wife Scolds Journalists for Asking the Wrong Questions at Planned Parenthood Press Conference: 'You Don't Seem to Care' Source: mega The conference was held to announce a newly signed bill that will provide a $90 million boost for Planned Parenthood clinics in California. Allie Fasanella Feb. 12 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

The wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom chastised reporters during a Planned Parenthood press conference. Jennifer Siebel Newsom, 51, accused the mostly female journalists in the room of seemingly not caring about the women's health event on Wednesday, February 11. The conference was held to announce a newly signed bill that will provide a $90 million boost for Planned Parenthood clinics in California.

Wow—



Jenifer Siebel Newsom—CA’s First Partner and Gov’s wife— scolds California Capitol press corps for not asking on topic questions at a Planned Parenthood press conference.



“You don’t seem to care.”



Most of the journalists in the room —repping AP to NY Times —were women. pic.twitter.com/I59M0Kvl0j — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) February 11, 2026 Source: @ZavalaA/x Jennifer Siebel Newsom chastised reporters for asking off-topic at the Planned Parenthood press conference.

'It's Just Baffling'

Source: @ZavalaA/x 'Ask about what were here for today,' the governor's wife said.

Stepping up to podium in a sleek pink suit, Jennifer said, "We just find it incredulous that we have Planned Parenthood here, and women are 51 percent of the population... and the majority of the questions, all of these questions, have really been about other issues." "It's just baffling," she continued. "We have this incredible women's caucus and all these allies, and you're not asking about it. And this happens over and over and over and over again. You wonder why we have such a horrific war on women in this country and that these guys are getting away with it. Because you don't seem to care." "So, I just offer that, with love," she concluded with an awkward laugh, adding, "Ask about what were here for today."

Gavin Newsom Said Wife Jennifer Would Make an 'Extraordinary' First Lady

Source: GavinNewsom/Facebook Gavin Newsom said his wife would be an 'extraordinary' first lady.

The actress, documentary filmmaker and advocate's remarks came on the same day she was featured in a glamorous Marie Claire profile. In the piece, Gavin, 58, declared that Jennifer would make an "extraordinary" first lady as he continues to hint at a 2028 presidential bid. "I think she’d be extraordinary in that role, even if she married someone else and they ran for that office. So forget me is all I’m saying," the politician quipped. Gavin also described his wife and the mother of his four children as "formidable," declaring, "Look, she doesn't suffer fools. She’s not a fly on the wall. She is not passive."

'Trump Screwed Us'

Source: mega Jennifer Siebel Newsom called Donald Trump a liar .

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer took shots at President Donald Trump, who's arguably become her husband's sworn enemy. "Trump screwed us in California. Trump got super personal and lied and lied and lied and lied and lied," she told the magazine's deputy editor Noor Ibrahim, who noted that Jennifer actually repeated "the word 'lied' eight times in one breath." The POTUS notably announced a fraud investigation would be launched in California last month, leading Gavin to call him a "deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago."

Donald Trump Called Gavin Newsom 'Incompetent'

Source: mega Donald Trump recently said he's shocked the California governor is eyeing a 2028 presidential bid.