Gavin Newsom Slams Donald Trump Over Handling of Journalist Arrests
Feb. 9 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
California Governor Gavin Newsom did not hold back in a recent post on X, criticizing former President Donald Trump for his handling of journalist arrests.
Newsom specifically highlighted the arrest of former CNN journalist Don Lemon, emphasizing that “a free press isn’t the enemy. It’s the safeguard.”
The arrests of Lemon and independent journalist Georgia Fort during an anti-ICE protest in St. Paul, Minnesota, have raised alarm among civil rights advocates.
Lemon was taken into custody while live-streaming the protest, which turned chaotic when demonstrators interrupted a church service.
Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that four individuals were arrested in connection with the incident.
Newsom firmly believes that Trump’s administration poses a significant threat to press freedom in the United States.
He stated, “Donald Trump’s administration is killing innocent people, arresting journalists, and destroying America’s moral authority.”
His comments reflect a growing concern over the implications of such actions on journalists and the public’s right to know.
The California governor has also pointed out the tragic consequences of Trump’s policies. He referenced the recent shootings of innocent people, including Renee Good, a mother shot by ICE agents, and Alex Pretti, a nurse killed by border agents. Newsom asserts that these incidents exemplify the administration’s moral failures.
In response to the current climate, Newsom reaffirmed his commitment to protecting California’s values. “California will not roll over to this wrecking-ball presidency,” he declared.
In a separate post, Newsom highlighted California’s continued military partnership with Mexico, signaling his administration's commitment to regional safety and border security. By contrasting his approach with Trump’s, Newsom aims to position California as a beacon of hope amidst political turmoil.