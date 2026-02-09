Gavin Newsom Slams Donald Trump Over Handling of Journalist Arrests

Article continues below advertisement

California Governor Gavin Newsom did not hold back in a recent post on X, criticizing former President Donald Trump for his handling of journalist arrests. Newsom specifically highlighted the arrest of former CNN journalist Don Lemon, emphasizing that “a free press isn’t the enemy. It’s the safeguard.”

Source: MEGA The governor pointed to the arrest of Don Lemon during an anti-ICE protest.

A free press isn't the enemy. It's the safeguard. https://t.co/uxeOBlau7y — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 30, 2026 Source: @CAgovernor/X

The arrests of Lemon and independent journalist Georgia Fort during an anti-ICE protest in St. Paul, Minnesota, have raised alarm among civil rights advocates. Lemon was taken into custody while live-streaming the protest, which turned chaotic when demonstrators interrupted a church service. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that four individuals were arrested in connection with the incident.

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom criticized Donald Trump over arrests involving journalists.

Newsom firmly believes that Trump’s administration poses a significant threat to press freedom in the United States. He stated, “Donald Trump’s administration is killing innocent people, arresting journalists, and destroying America’s moral authority.” His comments reflect a growing concern over the implications of such actions on journalists and the public’s right to know.

Donald Trump's administration is killing innocent people, arresting journalists, and destroying America's moral authority.



California will not roll over to this wrecking-ball presidency. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 30, 2026 Source: @CAgovernor/X

The California governor has also pointed out the tragic consequences of Trump’s policies. He referenced the recent shootings of innocent people, including Renee Good, a mother shot by ICE agents, and Alex Pretti, a nurse killed by border agents. Newsom asserts that these incidents exemplify the administration’s moral failures.

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom warned that press freedom is under serious threat.

In response to the current climate, Newsom reaffirmed his commitment to protecting California’s values. “California will not roll over to this wrecking-ball presidency,” he declared.

Source: MEGA The governor vowed California would resist what he called a dangerous presidency.