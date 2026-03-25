Emotional Plea: Gayle King Addresses Search for Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Nancy
March 25 2026, Published 9:27 a.m. ET
On a recent episode of CBS Mornings, Gayle King delivered a moving segment regarding the search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.
The 84-year-old woman has been missing since Saturday, January 31, prompting an emotional response from King and her co-hosts, Vladimir Duthiers and Adriana Diaz.
Family Releases Emotional Video Appeal
The segment began with the airing of a poignant video shared by Savannah on Instagram. In the video, Savannah and her siblings addressed their mother directly, urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward. Savannah's emotional plea highlights the urgency of the situation.
"We're starting things a little differently this morning because, like you, we're all waking up this morning with very heavy hearts," King stated. "Her mom, Nancy, is still missing at this hour, and late last night the Guthrie family went public with a very emotional message." This message resonated deeply with viewers and underscored the seriousness of Nancy's disappearance.
King, visibly emotional, reflected on the situation. "We are all wishing that Nancy comes home," she expressed. "It is an unimaginable situation for the Guthrie family." The emotional weight of the situation struck a chord with viewers as King continued to share her thoughts.
"Savannah just got to me where she says 'Mommy,'" King recalled. "To hear a grown woman say, 'Mommy, we're all looking for you...' Everybody's looking for her." This heartfelt expression of longing encapsulates the family's deep concern for Nancy.
King further described the situation as "so frightening and so disturbing." She noted that viewers could empathize with the family's plight. "Your heart can't help but break for her," King said.
Authorities Expand Search Efforts
Former FBI agent Katherine Schweit appeared on the segment to provide insights into the investigation.
She emphasized the importance of coordinating with authorities. "The goal is — you see it and it's gut-wrenching to watch — but ... you want to open a conversation with the kidnappers," Schweit noted.
The Guthrie family, along with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, has been actively searching for Nancy since Sunday. Their search began after a church friend reported her absence from service. Authorities confirmed that Nancy has several health issues and is without essential medication.
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Investigators Examine Possible Abduction
The sheriff's department suspects that Nancy may have been taken from her home without consent. "Taken against her will includes possible kidnapping or abduction," they stated.
This revelation raised significant concerns about Nancy's safety.
In a recent update, the sheriff's department confirmed that investigators have not identified any suspects. Sheriff Chris Nanos acknowledged the rumors surrounding ransom notes but assured the public that all tips are being taken seriously.
Public Urged to Share Any Leads
The public is encouraged to assist in the search for Nancy. Individuals with information should contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.
As the situation continues to evolve, the hope remains that Nancy will be found safe and returned to her family. The emotional toll on Savannah and her siblings is evident, and the public stands with them in their search for answers.