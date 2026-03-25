Emotional Plea: Gayle King Addresses Search for Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Nancy

The 84-year-old woman has been missing since Saturday, January 31, prompting an emotional response from King and her co-hosts, Vladimir Duthiers and Adriana Diaz .

The segment began with the airing of a poignant video shared by Savannah on Instagram. In the video, Savannah and her siblings addressed their mother directly, urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward. Savannah's emotional plea highlights the urgency of the situation.

"We're starting things a little differently this morning because, like you, we're all waking up this morning with very heavy hearts," King stated. "Her mom, Nancy, is still missing at this hour, and late last night the Guthrie family went public with a very emotional message." This message resonated deeply with viewers and underscored the seriousness of Nancy's disappearance.

King, visibly emotional, reflected on the situation. "We are all wishing that Nancy comes home," she expressed. "It is an unimaginable situation for the Guthrie family." The emotional weight of the situation struck a chord with viewers as King continued to share her thoughts.

"Savannah just got to me where she says 'Mommy,'" King recalled. "To hear a grown woman say, 'Mommy, we're all looking for you...' Everybody's looking for her." This heartfelt expression of longing encapsulates the family's deep concern for Nancy.

King further described the situation as "so frightening and so disturbing." She noted that viewers could empathize with the family's plight. "Your heart can't help but break for her," King said.