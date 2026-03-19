TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie's Alleged Abductor Might Have Used Vacant Home as 'Cover' to Surveil Missing Mom, Says Retired SWAT Commander Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM; mega Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over six weeks. Allie Fasanella March 19 2026, Published 10:54 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Investigators searching for Savannah Guthrie's missing mom are focusing on a recently vacant home near where the 84-year-old was last seen. During the Tuesday, March 17, episode of reporter Brian Entin's YouTube show, he revealed, "There’s one neighbor that moved out before Nancy [Guthrie] disappeared, and they [FBI agents] are asking more questions about that situation." Following the update, retired SWAT commander Bob Krygier suggested the suspect(s) may have used the vacant property to watch Nancy, who vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the early hours of February 1.

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'It Would Provide Them a Cover Story'

Source: 12 News Arizona/Youtube Nancy Guthrie is believed to be the victim of a 'targeted kidnapping.'

Bob told Parade in an article published on Thursday, March 19, that investigators "could look at [that location] as [a] possible home base or staging location for the suspect(s)." "It would provide them a cover story to be at those locations at different times," he explained, noting the person or persons involved in the crime would be able to remain "a little bit more 'under the radar' to see the activity of the neighborhood, to see the comings and goings of people, the timing of things of all the people, [including] Nancy."

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'New Viable Leads Pop Up All the Time'

Source: NBC The 84-year-old's blood was found outside her Tucson, Ariz., home.

The former SWAT leader added that "a location like [a vacant home], out of the prying eye of the neighborhood, could also be a location to set up surveillance equipment if anyone chose [to do so]. It could be easily stashed in a structure or on the property without anyone knowing." When asked why the home is just now being looked into, Bob said he believes investigators are conducting "follow up" work as Nancy has now been missing for six weeks. "[They] continue to follow all the leads and tips that they are getting," he explained. "Believe it or not, new viable leads pop up all the time. Someone in the area could see or hear something and it shakes loose a memory that they just put away as 'nothing' at the time."

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What Are the Facts of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance?

Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM Savannah Guthrie has offered a hefty reward for her mother's return.

The NBC morning show anchor's mom was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to show up at a friend's house to watch a livestream of a church service. She was last seen by family the night before. When Nancy didn't arrive at her pal's place, the friend called her other daughter, Annie Guthrie, to relay the information and that she was unreachable. Her disappearance was reported at around 12:15 p.m. When authorities arrived at the retiree's upscale Catalina Foothills home that afternoon, they found blood later confirmed to be hers outside.