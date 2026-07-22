or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Gayle King
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

Gayle King Shrugs Off Trolls Who Branded Her White World Cup 2026 Look as 'Dowdy' and 'Boring': 'I Really Didn't Get It'

image of Gayle king
Source: MEGA

Gayle King attended the 2026 World Cup Final on July 19.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 22 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gayle King had no time for the haters when it came to her all-white 2026 World Cup Final ensemble.

The news anchor, 71, shared what some critics were saying about her look during the Tuesday, July 22, episode of CBS Mornings.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @cbsmornings/Instagram

Gayle King shared her thoughts on her outfit on July 21.

King was named by a publication as one of the “worst-dressed” celebs from the Spain vs Argentina soccer match that took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Claim Gayle King's Outfit Missed the Mark

image of Gayle king
Source: @cbsmornings/Instagram

Gayle King's all-white soccer look seemingly did not hit with 'Daily Mail.'

The journalist donned a pair baggy cargo pants, silver sneakers and a tank top with a lace detailing on the collar.

“My outfit overall was ‘boring and dowdy,'” King said on the news broadcast, also opting not to call out the name of the outlet that critiqued her.

However, it appeared to be Daily Mail that didn't approve of King's outfit.

“Not only was I on the list, they said I led the list, wearing a ‘frumpy white outfit,’ specifically that I wore a ‘tight, white tank top… paired with some wrinkled, white sweatpants,'" she recounted.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Gayle King

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Gayle king
Source: @cbsmornings/Instagram

'I didn’t realize that the World Cup had become such a fashion show,' Gayle King said.

King then noted the publication called her pants "wrinkly," despite her “favorite son, [William “Will” Bumpus Jr.], ironing the pants” for her.

“He said the pockets were a little dicey because [he] doesn’t know how to iron,” she joked.

“I didn’t realize that the World Cup had become such a fashion show,” King said. “I really didn’t get it, not that I’m sensitive or anything about it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively Also Made the 'Worst Dressed List'

image of Blake, Kylie, Winnie
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner and Winnie Harlow also were criticized for their soccer looks.

The TV personality also named other women who were on the list, including catwalk queen Winnie Harlow, Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively.

However, she defended the women by saying they all “looked so great" at the sports event.

“Joining me on the list are Kylie Jenner, who was wearing a black outfit. They called that ‘underwhelming,'" King recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Gayle king
Source: MEGA

Gayle King's outfit was labeled as 'frumpy.'

"Blake Lively also made the list because she had way too much going on with her look. And model Winnie Harlow — I love this — she was deemed ‘overboard,’ but she also made the best-dressed list, too," she explained.

King attended the game alongside her son, his wife, Elise Smith, and pal Nina Cooper.

Daily Mail skewered the broadcaster's look on Sunday, writing online: "Gayle King led the worst dressed list at the World Cup final, as she was spotted wearing a frumpy white outfit."

"The TV star, 71, opted for a tight white tank top, which left her toned shoulders and slim figure on full display. But she paired it with some wrinkled white sweatpants, which weren't the most flattering. She completed the look with some sneakers and a silver purse — but overall, her outfit was boring and dowdy," they went on.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.