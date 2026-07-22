Gayle King Shrugs Off Trolls Who Branded Her White World Cup 2026 Look as 'Dowdy' and 'Boring': 'I Really Didn't Get It'

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View this post on Instagram Source: @cbsmornings/Instagram Gayle King shared her thoughts on her outfit on July 21.

King was named by a publication as one of the “worst-dressed” celebs from the Spain vs Argentina soccer match that took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 19.

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Critics Claim Gayle King's Outfit Missed the Mark

Source: @cbsmornings/Instagram Gayle King's all-white soccer look seemingly did not hit with 'Daily Mail.'

The journalist donned a pair baggy cargo pants, silver sneakers and a tank top with a lace detailing on the collar. “My outfit overall was ‘boring and dowdy,'” King said on the news broadcast, also opting not to call out the name of the outlet that critiqued her. However, it appeared to be Daily Mail that didn't approve of King's outfit. “Not only was I on the list, they said I led the list, wearing a ‘frumpy white outfit,’ specifically that I wore a ‘tight, white tank top… paired with some wrinkled, white sweatpants,'" she recounted.

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Source: @cbsmornings/Instagram 'I didn’t realize that the World Cup had become such a fashion show,' Gayle King said.

King then noted the publication called her pants "wrinkly," despite her “favorite son, [William “Will” Bumpus Jr.], ironing the pants” for her. “He said the pockets were a little dicey because [he] doesn’t know how to iron,” she joked. “I didn’t realize that the World Cup had become such a fashion show,” King said. “I really didn’t get it, not that I’m sensitive or anything about it.”

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Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively Also Made the 'Worst Dressed List'

Source: MEGA Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner and Winnie Harlow also were criticized for their soccer looks.

The TV personality also named other women who were on the list, including catwalk queen Winnie Harlow, Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively. However, she defended the women by saying they all “looked so great" at the sports event. “Joining me on the list are Kylie Jenner, who was wearing a black outfit. They called that ‘underwhelming,'" King recalled.

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Source: MEGA Gayle King's outfit was labeled as 'frumpy.'