Gayle King Shrugs Off Trolls Who Branded Her White World Cup 2026 Look as 'Dowdy' and 'Boring': 'I Really Didn't Get It'
July 22 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Gayle King had no time for the haters when it came to her all-white 2026 World Cup Final ensemble.
The news anchor, 71, shared what some critics were saying about her look during the Tuesday, July 22, episode of CBS Mornings.
King was named by a publication as one of the “worst-dressed” celebs from the Spain vs Argentina soccer match that took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 19.
Critics Claim Gayle King's Outfit Missed the Mark
The journalist donned a pair baggy cargo pants, silver sneakers and a tank top with a lace detailing on the collar.
“My outfit overall was ‘boring and dowdy,'” King said on the news broadcast, also opting not to call out the name of the outlet that critiqued her.
However, it appeared to be Daily Mail that didn't approve of King's outfit.
“Not only was I on the list, they said I led the list, wearing a ‘frumpy white outfit,’ specifically that I wore a ‘tight, white tank top… paired with some wrinkled, white sweatpants,'" she recounted.
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King then noted the publication called her pants "wrinkly," despite her “favorite son, [William “Will” Bumpus Jr.], ironing the pants” for her.
“He said the pockets were a little dicey because [he] doesn’t know how to iron,” she joked.
“I didn’t realize that the World Cup had become such a fashion show,” King said. “I really didn’t get it, not that I’m sensitive or anything about it.”
Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively Also Made the 'Worst Dressed List'
The TV personality also named other women who were on the list, including catwalk queen Winnie Harlow, Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively.
However, she defended the women by saying they all “looked so great" at the sports event.
“Joining me on the list are Kylie Jenner, who was wearing a black outfit. They called that ‘underwhelming,'" King recalled.
"Blake Lively also made the list because she had way too much going on with her look. And model Winnie Harlow — I love this — she was deemed ‘overboard,’ but she also made the best-dressed list, too," she explained.
King attended the game alongside her son, his wife, Elise Smith, and pal Nina Cooper.
Daily Mail skewered the broadcaster's look on Sunday, writing online: "Gayle King led the worst dressed list at the World Cup final, as she was spotted wearing a frumpy white outfit."
"The TV star, 71, opted for a tight white tank top, which left her toned shoulders and slim figure on full display. But she paired it with some wrinkled white sweatpants, which weren't the most flattering. She completed the look with some sneakers and a silver purse — but overall, her outfit was boring and dowdy," they went on.