Kylie Jenner Divides Fans by Attending World Cup With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Days After Grandmother MJ's Death
July 20 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner's appearance at the 2026 World Cup final divided social media, as the outing came just days after her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon's died.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 28, was spotted alongside her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19, where they watched defending champions Argentina lose 1-0 to Spain in the World Cup final.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Were Spotted on World Cup Date Night
The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2023, reportedly walked hand in hand into the stadium, per video shared via X.
The reality TV star sported an all-black outfit for the sporting event, pairing a long-sleeve shirt with capri pants, while the Dune actor, 30, wore a blue Adidas shirt and black pants.
Before kickoff, Chalamet had the honor of presenting the match ball on the field.
Kylie Jenner's World Cup Appearance Divided Fans
Jenner and Chalamet's appearance at the World Cup final quickly went viral, with fans divided over the Hulu star's outing just days after she lost a family member.
"It's such a strange concept for me that there's laughter and laughter in the World Cup when Grandma passed away just 2 days ago," one critic wrote via X, while another added, "Kylie go home and mourn your grandma."
Others defended the youngest Kardashian-Jenner, writing, "Restfully her grandma was in her 90s. I’m sure it wasn’t a shock and I’m sure she is sad but you don’t need to hide away. You can go out for a couple hours and enjoy it. That doesn’t diminish the grief."
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Kris Jenner Announced Mother MJ's Death on July 16
As OK! previously reported, Kris Jenner announced the death of her mother at 91 years old on July 16.
"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. 😞💔 There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye," Kris, 70, wrote in a lengthy tribute shared via Instagram. "My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted."
Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon Made Various Reality TV Show Appearances
Kris admitted her heart was "broken in a million pieces," adding, "When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you."
MJ was beloved by fans after making numerous appearances on the family's reality shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians over the years.
Kim Kardashian famously joked in 2022 that she had s-- in her grandmother's honor with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 32.
"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours," the Skims founder, 45, shared at the time. "And I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have s-- in front of the fireplace.'"