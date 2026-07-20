Kylie Jenner Divides Fans by Attending World Cup With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Days After Grandmother MJ's Death

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Kylie Jenner's appearance at the 2026 World Cup final divided social media, as the outing came just days after her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon's died. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 28, was spotted alongside her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19, where they watched defending champions Argentina lose 1-0 to Spain in the World Cup final.

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Were Spotted on World Cup Date Night

Source: MEGA Spain beat Argentina 1-0 during the World Cup final on July 19.

The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2023, reportedly walked hand in hand into the stadium, per video shared via X. The reality TV star sported an all-black outfit for the sporting event, pairing a long-sleeve shirt with capri pants, while the Dune actor, 30, wore a blue Adidas shirt and black pants. Before kickoff, Chalamet had the honor of presenting the match ball on the field.

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es un concepto tan raro para mi que esté risa y risa en el mundial cuando falleció la abuela hace 2 días https://t.co/E1JAXysxPA — teal (@sloanxwhite) July 19, 2026 Source: @sloanxwhite/X Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted in the stands of the World Cup final in New Jersey.

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Kylie Jenner's World Cup Appearance Divided Fans

Source: MEGA Social media was split on Kylie Jenner attending the game just days after her grandmother's death.

Jenner and Chalamet's appearance at the World Cup final quickly went viral, with fans divided over the Hulu star's outing just days after she lost a family member. "It's such a strange concept for me that there's laughter and laughter in the World Cup when Grandma passed away just 2 days ago," one critic wrote via X, while another added, "Kylie go home and mourn your grandma." Others defended the youngest Kardashian-Jenner, writing, "Restfully her grandma was in her 90s. I’m sure it wasn’t a shock and I’m sure she is sad but you don’t need to hide away. You can go out for a couple hours and enjoy it. That doesn’t diminish the grief."

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Kris Jenner Announced Mother MJ's Death on July 16

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon died at 91 years old on July 16.

As OK! previously reported, Kris Jenner announced the death of her mother at 91 years old on July 16. "Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. 😞💔 There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye," Kris, 70, wrote in a lengthy tribute shared via Instagram. "My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted."

Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon Made Various Reality TV Show Appearances

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner wrote that her heart was 'broken in a million pieces' following MJ's death.