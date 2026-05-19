Geena Davis, 70, Shocks With Ageless Appearance at 'The Boroughs' Premiere: Photos

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70 looks great on Geena Davis. The Oscar winner showed off her youthful appearance when she hit the red carpet for The Boroughs premiere on Monday, May 18, in Los Angeles. The League of Their Own star wore a plunging black-and-white dress paired with black hosiery and pointy heels. Her long brunette hair was parted on the side, and her skin was pleasantly pale. She topped off her look with a layered necklace.

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Geena Davis Talked About How Aging Feels

Source: MEGA Of getting older, Geena Davis said, 'I'm still me.'

Davis told CBS Mornings the truth about aging when she stopped by on Wednesday, May 13. “It’s so weird when you get older,” she said. “You have a picture of what it’ll be like when you get older and then you’re there like, ‘I’m still me. Nothing happened.'” Davis plays former music manager Renee on the sci-fi adventure show that begins Thursday, May 20, on Netflix. Of her character, she said, "I get to play kind of a bad--- who says 'you know I'm not old enough to actually live here.'"

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More About 'The Boroughs'

Source: MEGA Geena Davis wore her 70 years well.

IMBD's synopsis of The Boroughs reads, "In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have -- time." Alfred Molina, Bill Pullman, Jena Malone and Alfre Woodard also have leading roles. Executive producers include Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, also known as The Duffer Brothers, who created Stranger Things.

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Geena Davis Revealed Truth Behind the George Clooney-Brad Pitt Rivalry

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Source: MEGA Geena Davis, Bill Pullman and Jena Malone star in 'The Boroughs.'

Davis revealed a telling moment she shared with George Clooney on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, May 14. “At one point, we’re talking about Brad Pitt, and he says, ‘You know, I hate that Brad Pitt,’” Davis remembered. "I said, ‘No, you don’t. Isn’t he like your best friend or something?’” According to Davis, Clooney replied, “No, I hate him because he got the part in Thelma & Louise.” She inquired whether Clooney had wanted the part of J.D., who played opposite her character Thelma. She said he responded, “'Couldn’t you tell when I read with you?’” Later, Cohen wanted to know if kissing Pitt on set was “sublime” and “memorable,” and she agreed.

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Rewinding to 'Tootsie': Where It All Began

Source: MEGA George Clooney told Geena Davis he 'hated' Brad Pitt 'because he got the part in 'Thelma and Louise.''

Davis kicked off her career with comedy Tootsie in 1982. “It was my first thing I auditioned for and I got it,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She knew it would be "a massive hit." Ultimately, it made $177 million at the box office. But her newness was on display.