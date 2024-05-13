10 Stars You Won't Believe Are 70: Christie Brinkley, John Travolta and More

"Girls Just Want to Have Fun" crooner Cyndi Lauper revealed her psoriasis diagnosis in the past, but she did not let the skin condition affect how she wanted to age.

"It's funny – you start wearing gloves, or this and that, hoping that [psoriasis] is invisible, but it's not. I wasn't wearing it like, 'Woo-hoo, check this out!' Doesn't everyone hide it?" she told HealthDay. "You'd be surprised how many people have it and don't talk about it. It's one of those things that's kind of invisible, so it's good to talk about it."

In 2020, she made headlines when she flaunted her glowing skin at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Per the "Time After Time" singer, she achieved her glowing appearance with the help of skincare products.