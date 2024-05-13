10 Stars You Won't Believe Are 70: Christie Brinkley, John Travolta and More
Alfred Molina
Born on May 24, 1953, Alfred Molina looks younger than his age.
At 70, he has already starred in several hit flicks in the TV and film industries, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Da Vinci Code, An Education, Prick Up Your Ears and Not Without My Daughter.
Bill Pullman
Bill Pullman still has the same attractive smile he had when he debuted in the 1986 film Ruthless People.
The 70-year-old actor has several films, series and Broadway plays under his belt, including The Sinner, Independence Day, Spaceballs, While You Were Sleeping, 1600 Penn and Sleepless in Seattle.
Chaka Khan
Known for her diva makeup, Chaka Khan glows even without any product on.
The Grammy-winning singer began her career in the 1970s as the lead vocalist of the funk band Rufus before focusing on her solo career. Her contribution to the music industry led her to score three nominations for the induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a soloist.
Christie Brinkley
To mark Christie Brinkley's birthday this year, the National Lampoon's Vacation star graced her Instagram page with photos of herself wearing a white bra, leggings and sneakers while her toned abs took the spotlight.
"Looking in the mirror on my 70th Birthday and what do I see/I'm finally happy with the person looking back back at me," she captioned her post, which she wrote in the form of a poem. "I'm no longer critical and demanding/now I'm grateful and understanding/I've put this body thru it/I've broken every bone/in tiny miracles I'm all healed/in my heart and soul I'm home."
She continued, "It's taken 70 years to get here/in tears and joy I've found my happy/so now I'm going to end this poem/before I get too sappy!"
Cyndi Lauper
"Girls Just Want to Have Fun" crooner Cyndi Lauper revealed her psoriasis diagnosis in the past, but she did not let the skin condition affect how she wanted to age.
"It's funny – you start wearing gloves, or this and that, hoping that [psoriasis] is invisible, but it's not. I wasn't wearing it like, 'Woo-hoo, check this out!' Doesn't everyone hide it?" she told HealthDay. "You'd be surprised how many people have it and don't talk about it. It's one of those things that's kind of invisible, so it's good to talk about it."
In 2020, she made headlines when she flaunted her glowing skin at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Per the "Time After Time" singer, she achieved her glowing appearance with the help of skincare products.
Howard Stern
Broadcaster and host Howard Stern has different ways to cheat his age. Aside from his long curly hair that seemingly decreases his age by several years, his wardrobe also assists him in giving off a younger vibe.
John Travolta
John Travolta, who became a single parent after Kelly Preston died in 2020, only gets better with age despite having "facial changes" through the years.
The Pulp Fiction actor began acting and singing in the 1970s. He opted to focus more on his career as an actor, scoring roles in Saturday Night Fever, Michael, Urban Cowboy, Grease, Carrie and The General's Daughter.
Kathie Lee Gifford
Despite her busy schedule as an actress, presenter, singer and author Kathie Lee Gifford maintains her younger-looking skin through her holy grail products.
During the TODAY segment "Favorite Things," Gifford shared with Hoda Kotb the product she always uses for her wrinkle-free appearance.
"It tightens everything and [makes] the smoothest canvas to put your makeup on," Gifford said of the smoothing serum.
Kim Basinger
Kim Basinger turned 70 on December 8, 2023, but you wouldn't know it!
"I've learned about beauty from my mom — everything from putting on lipstick to how to wash your face. My mom would only let me buy cruelty-free brands and makeup that was not tested on animals," the Never Say Never Again star's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, said.
By taking care of her skin for decades, the actress has the power to confidently go out even without any makeup on!
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan officially entered his 70s in May of 2023, but his youthful appearance helped him land deals with skincare companies, including L'Oréal.
In recent public photos, the Black Adam actor was photographed donning his silver hair. It was a clear sign of aging, but he made everyone wish to grow old while looking as good as him.