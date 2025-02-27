BREAKING NEWS Gene Hackman, Wife Betsy Arakawa's Deaths Under Investigation After Couple Found in New Mexico Home: Police Source: mega Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their New Mexico home on February 26.

An investigation has been launched into the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office told NBC News on Thursday, February 27. According to officials, there’s “an active and ongoing investigation” into Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths after they were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday, February 26.

Denise Womack Avila, the county sheriff’s public information officer, said deputies were called to their home on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police went to the actor's home after a neighbor called authorities to carry out a welfare check, the sheriff's office told an Albuquerque reporter, per NBC News. Hackman and Arakawa’s bodies were not identified until 12:30 a.m. the next day.

“Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time however exact cause of death has not been determined,” Avila’s statement said.

Hackman married Arakawa, a classical pianist, in 1991. She was 95 at the time of his death, while she was 63.

Hackman won two Oscars for his roles in The French Connection and Unforgiven. He stepped away from acting in 2004. “The straw that broke the camel’s back was actually a stress test that I took in New York,” he told Empire in 2009. “The doctor advised me that my heart wasn’t in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress.”

