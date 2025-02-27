Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead in Santa Fe Home
Actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, N.M., according to police.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the news on Thursday, February 27, adding that the couple had died, along with their dog.
“We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths however, exact cause of death has not been determined at this time,” the statement from officials read, noting they were found dead on Wednesday, February 26.
The actor, who was 95 years old, was married to Arakawa, 63, since 1991.
Hackman stayed out of the public eye after retiring from acting in 2004 on the advice from his doctor.
His last movie was appearing in Welcome to Mooseport in 2004.
"The business for me is very stressful. The compromises that you have to make in films are just part of the beast," he said to Reuters at the time, "and it had gotten to a point where I just didn't feel like I wanted to do it any more."
After quitting acting, he became a writer of historical fiction, co-writing four books with Daniel Lenihan: Wake of the Perdido Star (1999), Justice for None (2004), Vermillion (2004) and Escape from Andersonville (2008).
"I like the loneliness of [writing], actually. It's similar in some ways to acting, but it's more private and I feel like I have more control over what I'm trying to say and do," he told Reuters. "There's always a compromise in acting and in film, you work with so many people and everyone has an opinion."
"But with the books, it's just Dan and I and our opinions. I don't know that I like it better than acting, it's just different. I find it relaxing and comforting," he continued.
Hackman married Faye Maltese in 1956. The couple had three children but split in 1986. Five years later he married Arakawa.
Despite appearing in more than 80 films, he wasn't fond of the celebrity lifestyle.
"If you look at yourself as a star," he said, "you've already lost something in the portrayal of any human being."
Deadline spoke to officials.