KISS Frontman Gene Simmons Admits He's 'Not Ready' For His Daughter's Wedding
KISS-ing in-law life hello!
Over the weekend, KISS frontman Gene Simmons got candid about his daughter Sophie Simmons’ upcoming “I Do’s” to fiancé, James Henderson, revealing that he’s “not ready” for his youngest to walk down the aisle just yet.
“In February she’s getting married,” the ‘80s rocker explained during a recent sit-down at his El Segundo, Calif., Rock & Brews restaurant. Yet even with three months left until Sophie, 30, ties the knot, it seems that Gene, 73, still has some work to do before the big day, which is set to take place at one of the Simmons family’s homes in Malibu, Calif.
“I’m not ready. One second she’s just a pair of cheeks with little legs walking around. Next second, she’s a grown woman,” he recalled of his daughter, one of two children he shares with longtime love, wife Shannon Tweed. “I’m not ready. But it’s happening. She’s getting married and he’s a great guy.”
GENE SIMMONS SPLASHES $10.5 MILLION ON LUXE BEVERLY HILLS MANSION WITH A SOLAR PANELED ROOF, ENCHANTING BACKYARD: PHOTOS
Part of this greatness was seemingly exemplified by James’ heartfelt proposal to Sophie in Switzerland, a moment Simmons said he remembers fondly.
“We were in Zürich [Switzerland] and Sophie and James, her potential husband, were there,” the “Rock and Roll All Nite” artist remembered. “But in Zürich, Sophie literally said, ‘Can we go out, onto the nice sunset and everything? Let’s take a family photo.' I said, ‘Sure.’”
Yet it seems this scenic Swiss photo op turned out to be more than just an adorable vacation snap, as James asked Sophie for her hand in marriage.
“And as I was posing, James dropped to his knees and I [gasped],” the rocker remembered.
To Gene, it seems the pair’s upcoming wedding is a long time coming, considering they have “been living together for eight years… in sin!” the musician joked.
“She’s going to make an honest man out of him,” he quipped. “He doesn’t know what he’s in for because Sophie wears the pants there. He’ll find out, yeah.”
GENE SIMMONS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, LEGENDARY ROCK BAND KISS FORCED TO POSTPONE UPCOMING SHOWS ON 'END OF THE ROAD' TOUR
Page Six previously reported on Gene’s recent comments about his daughter’s upcoming nuptials.