KISS Frontman Gene Simmons Admits He's 'Not Ready' For His Daughter's Wedding

KISS-ing in-law life hello!

Over the weekend, KISS frontman Gene Simmons got candid about his daughter Sophie Simmons’ upcoming “I Do’s” to fiancé, James Henderson, revealing that he’s “not ready” for his youngest to walk down the aisle just yet.

“In February she’s getting married,” the ‘80s rocker explained during a recent sit-down at his El Segundo, Calif., Rock & Brews restaurant. Yet even with three months left until Sophie, 30, ties the knot, it seems that Gene, 73, still has some work to do before the big day, which is set to take place at one of the Simmons family’s homes in Malibu, Calif.