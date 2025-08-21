or
Genie Exum Ditches Buffalo Wild Wings Job for OnlyFans Fame

Genie Exum has officially gone from serving wings to serving up content, and she’s not shy about how she got there!

Aug. 21 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Genie Exum has officially gone from serving wings to serving up content... and she’s not shy about how she got there!

The Alabama native once worked two to three years at Buffalo Wild Wings, hustling through shifts, sneaking bites of Mango Habanero and living for the Blazin’ sauce. But today, she’s swapped trays and tip money for a career on OnlyFans that’s brought her more success — and attention — than she ever imagined.

From Wing Waitress to Army Ranger Drama

Back then, Genie’s life wasn’t just about wings.

“I started dating an Army Ranger,” she recalled. “After I stopped talking to him, I ended up having relationships with a few of his Army Ranger friends. They would always wait for me to get off work and go on break, and we would hook up. Every year, a new set of rangers would come in, and I would meet them and hook up.”

A Miami Encounter Changed Everything

What could have just been another small-town story shifted when Genie traveled to Miami. There, she met someone who introduced her to the world of online content.

“I met a woman who explained to me how I could make money with OnlyFans,” Genie said.

The conversation sparked the idea that she could make far more doing her own thing than relying on long shifts and tips.

A Paycheck Genie Exum Never Expected

Once she launched her page, the difference was instant. Genie doesn’t hold back when comparing her old job to her new career.

“My Buffalo Wild Wings money does not even compare to what I do on OF now,” she admitted.

The jump from waitress pay to creator earnings was massive — and she hasn’t looked back since.

Hometown Recognition

Still, going home to Alabama reminds her just how far she’s come.

“When I go back to Buffalo Wild Wings now I’m a big star,” she revealed.

Many of the same people who once ordered wings from her are now subscribed to see a very different side of Genie.

Keeping One Buffalo Wild Wings Souvenir

One thing she’s held onto is her old uniform — and she’s even hinted at bringing it back in a way her fans would love.

“I still have my Buffalo Wild Wings outfit,” Genie teased. “I might do naked wing content. I think people would eat that up.”

From Blazin’ sauce to blazing hot content, Genie’s rise proves that sometimes the biggest glow-ups start in the unlikeliest places. What began as a job waiting tables in Alabama has turned into full-blown internet stardom — and she’s just getting started.

