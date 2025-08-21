NEWS Genie Exum Ditches Buffalo Wild Wings Job for OnlyFans Fame Source: Genie Exum Genie Exum has officially gone from serving wings to serving up content, and she’s not shy about how she got there! OK! Staff Aug. 21 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Genie Exum has officially gone from serving wings to serving up content... and she’s not shy about how she got there! The Alabama native once worked two to three years at Buffalo Wild Wings, hustling through shifts, sneaking bites of Mango Habanero and living for the Blazin’ sauce. But today, she’s swapped trays and tip money for a career on OnlyFans that’s brought her more success — and attention — than she ever imagined.

From Wing Waitress to Army Ranger Drama

Source: Genie Exum Genie Exum wearing her BWW uniform for a selfie on the job.

Back then, Genie’s life wasn’t just about wings. “I started dating an Army Ranger,” she recalled. “After I stopped talking to him, I ended up having relationships with a few of his Army Ranger friends. They would always wait for me to get off work and go on break, and we would hook up. Every year, a new set of rangers would come in, and I would meet them and hook up.”

A Miami Encounter Changed Everything

Source: Genie Exum Genie Exum poses for a selfie in a crop top.

What could have just been another small-town story shifted when Genie traveled to Miami. There, she met someone who introduced her to the world of online content. “I met a woman who explained to me how I could make money with OnlyFans,” Genie said. The conversation sparked the idea that she could make far more doing her own thing than relying on long shifts and tips.

A Paycheck Genie Exum Never Expected

Source: Genie Exum Genie Exum shares snaps from her bedroom.

Once she launched her page, the difference was instant. Genie doesn’t hold back when comparing her old job to her new career. “My Buffalo Wild Wings money does not even compare to what I do on OF now,” she admitted. The jump from waitress pay to creator earnings was massive — and she hasn’t looked back since.

Hometown Recognition

Source: Genie Exum Genie Exum will always be an Alabama girl.

Still, going home to Alabama reminds her just how far she’s come. “When I go back to Buffalo Wild Wings now I’m a big star,” she revealed. Many of the same people who once ordered wings from her are now subscribed to see a very different side of Genie.

Keeping One Buffalo Wild Wings Souvenir

Source: Genie Exum Genie Exum kept her old work uniform.