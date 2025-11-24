George H. W. Bush 'Knew' Humans Made Contact With Aliens in 1964, Bombshell New Documentary Claims

Article continues below advertisement

An explosive new documentary is alleging late former president George H. W. Bush was aware of the existence of aliens. In the new doc The Age of Disclosure, which premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday, November 21, astrophysicist Eric Davis recalled Bush telling him that humans made contact with aliens at secretive New Mexico air base in 1964.

Source: The Age of Disclosure/Youtube Veteran astrophysicist Eric Davis claimed the late former president told him that aliens made contact with humans in 1964.

The 41st POTUS apparently confided in Davis — who was a scientific advisor on the since-disbanded Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) — that three spaceships were seen approaching Holloman Air Force Base, and that an alien emerged from one and proceeded to have an encounter with military and CIA officials. "One of them landed on the tarmac and a non-human entity deboarded the craft that landed and interacted with uniformed Air Force and civilian CIA personnel," Davis declared. "And when [Bush] asked for more details, he was told that he did not have a need-to-know." According to Davis, Bush, a former decorated Naval aviator and director of the CIA, wasn't informed of the encounter until after his presidential term (he served from 1989 to 1993). Bush shared the bombshell information with him during a conversation a decade later after his term ended in 2003.

'The Age of Disclosure' Claims Humans Came Face-to-Face With ETs

Source: The Age of Disclosure/Youtube 'The Age of Disclosure' alleged there has been an 80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life.

The highly-anticipated documentary centers on what's known as "The Legacy Program," a top-secret government UFO-retrieval operation that's said to have been been operating for as long as 80 years. Davis further claimed that alien bodies were recovered from a wrecked UFO (now called a unidentified anomalous phenomena or UAP) in Russia in 1988.

Source: The Age of Disclosure/Youtube Former AATIP member Hal Puthoff revealed there were different types of aliens discovered.

Another former AATIP member Hal Puthoff said there was not just one type of extraterrestrial being but several forms. "The bodies recovered are not all the same type,” Puthoff explained, refusing to divulge more about what they looked like. "Whoever it is — they’re here,” he stated. "And they’ve been operating here for a long time."

Presidents Have Been Kept in the Dark About Alien Contact

Source: The Age of Disclosure/Youtube U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, claimed the program was concealed from presidents.