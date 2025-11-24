or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > George H. W. Bush
OK LogoNEWS

George H. W. Bush 'Knew' Humans Made Contact With Aliens in 1964, Bombshell New Documentary Claims

photo of George H. W. Bush and Unidentified flying objects
Source: mega; The Age of Disclosure/Youtube

George H. W. Bush was allegedly privy to the existence of aliens.

Nov. 24 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

An explosive new documentary is alleging late former president George H. W. Bush was aware of the existence of aliens.

In the new doc The Age of Disclosure, which premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday, November 21, astrophysicist Eric Davis recalled Bush telling him that humans made contact with aliens at secretive New Mexico air base in 1964.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Veteran astrophysicist Eric Davis claimed the late former president told him that aliens made contact with humans in 1964.
Source: The Age of Disclosure/Youtube

Veteran astrophysicist Eric Davis claimed the late former president told him that aliens made contact with humans in 1964.

The 41st POTUS apparently confided in Davis — who was a scientific advisor on the since-disbanded Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) — that three spaceships were seen approaching Holloman Air Force Base, and that an alien emerged from one and proceeded to have an encounter with military and CIA officials.

"One of them landed on the tarmac and a non-human entity deboarded the craft that landed and interacted with uniformed Air Force and civilian CIA personnel," Davis declared. "And when [Bush] asked for more details, he was told that he did not have a need-to-know."

According to Davis, Bush, a former decorated Naval aviator and director of the CIA, wasn't informed of the encounter until after his presidential term (he served from 1989 to 1993).

Bush shared the bombshell information with him during a conversation a decade later after his term ended in 2003.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Age of Disclosure' Claims Humans Came Face-to-Face With ETs

image of 'The Age of Disclosure' alleged there has been an 80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life.
Source: The Age of Disclosure/Youtube

'The Age of Disclosure' alleged there has been an 80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life.

The highly-anticipated documentary centers on what's known as "The Legacy Program," a top-secret government UFO-retrieval operation that's said to have been been operating for as long as 80 years.

Davis further claimed that alien bodies were recovered from a wrecked UFO (now called a unidentified anomalous phenomena or UAP) in Russia in 1988.

MORE ON:
George H. W. Bush

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Former AATIP member Hal Puthoff revealed there were different types of aliens discovered.
Source: The Age of Disclosure/Youtube

Former AATIP member Hal Puthoff revealed there were different types of aliens discovered.

Another former AATIP member Hal Puthoff said there was not just one type of extraterrestrial being but several forms.

"The bodies recovered are not all the same type,” Puthoff explained, refusing to divulge more about what they looked like.

"Whoever it is — they’re here,” he stated. "And they’ve been operating here for a long time."

Presidents Have Been Kept in the Dark About Alien Contact

image of U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, claimed the program was concealed from presidents.
Source: The Age of Disclosure/Youtube

U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, claimed the program was concealed from presidents.

According to the film, The Legacy Program has been operated by members of the CIA, the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Energy. The program was ostensibly kept secret from U.S. presidents over the years.

"I think that there’s this assumption that presidents can walk into the Oval Office on day one and say: 'Alright, take me to Roswell, show me the alien bodies, I want to see the video of the autopsy, I want to see the whole thing – open it up,'" said Marco Rubio, the current U.S. Secretary of State.

Rubio, who was referring to the alleged UFO crash in New Mexico in 1947, added, "I think that really is a naive understanding of how our government works."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.