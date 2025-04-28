George Clooney's Ex Stacy Keibler Displays Enviable Abs and Luscious Long Legs in Beautiful Bikini Beach Shot
Stacey Keibler had the trip of lifetime when she headed to Costa Rica with her loved ones.
On Saturday, April 26, George Clooney's ex-girlfriend shared a video montage to highlight moments from her trip, where she hit the beach in a bikini, rode a boat and celebrated Easter.
"Poblers Take on Costa Rica 🇨🇷✨Celebrating Jared, Isabella, both our amazing moms, and Uncle Jeff!" she wrote in the caption, referring to her husband, Jared Pobre, and one of their daughters. "So grateful for these moments, our family, and the magic of slowing down together in one of the most beautiful places on Earth."
Other fun moments in the post included one of the couple's three kids bowling, bikini-clad Keibler lounging on the sand while reading a book, golfing adventures and plenty of people jumping off the boat into the crystal clear waters.
A few days earlier, the mom-of-three, 45, honored Earth Day by sharing a few scenic images, including one where she hugged a huge tree during her vacay.
"Have you ever hugged a tree? Like really hugged one?" she asked in the caption. "Years ago, if you told me I’d be the kind of person who hugs trees and means it — I would’ve laughed. But somewhere along the way, something shifted. On a trip to Peru, I connected with Pachamama — Mother Earth — in a way I never had before. I’ve always loved nature, but this was different. It was a felt connection. Deep, grounding, alive."
"Being in Costa Rica for Earth Day was a vivid reminder of nature’s awe-inspiring beauty," the blonde beauty continued. "Today (and every day), I’m grateful for this wild, generous planet we call home. Happy Earth Day 🌍 Go hug a tree… I promise it won’t judge you 🌳💚."
The former WWE star married Pobre, a CEO, in 2014, but she became well-known for her romance with Clooney, which lasted from 2011 to 2013.
According to a People source, the retired athlete ended things because she wanted to have a family one day, and she "knows where George stands on that."
"They talk every day. They were friends before they started dating and they’ll be friends after," the source added at the time. "It was a friendly [breakup]."
Despite that statement, the Oscar winner, 63, wound up changing his stance on becoming a dad when he met his now-wife, Amal, 47, whom he wed in 2014.
The human rights lawyer gave birth to their twins, Alexander and Ella, in 2017.