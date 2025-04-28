or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Stacy Keibler
OK LogoPHOTOS

George Clooney's Ex Stacy Keibler Displays Enviable Abs and Luscious Long Legs in Beautiful Bikini Beach Shot

Two photos of Stacy Keibler
Source: mega;@stacykeibler/instagram

George Clooney's ex Stacy Keibler flaunted her fit figure while on vacation.

By:

April 28 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Stacey Keibler had the trip of lifetime when she headed to Costa Rica with her loved ones.

On Saturday, April 26, George Clooney's ex-girlfriend shared a video montage to highlight moments from her trip, where she hit the beach in a bikini, rode a boat and celebrated Easter.

Article continues below advertisement
stacy keibler bikini photos
Source: @stacykeibler/instagram

Stacy Keibler put her impressive abs on display while on vacation in Costa Rica.

Article continues below advertisement

"Poblers Take on Costa Rica 🇨🇷✨⁣⁣Celebrating Jared, Isabella, both our amazing moms, and Uncle Jeff!" she wrote in the caption, referring to her husband, Jared Pobre, and one of their daughters. "So grateful for these moments, our family, and the magic of slowing down together in one of the most beautiful places on Earth."

Other fun moments in the post included one of the couple's three kids bowling, bikini-clad Keibler lounging on the sand while reading a book, golfing adventures and plenty of people jumping off the boat into the crystal clear waters.

Article continues below advertisement
stacy keibler bikini photos
Source: @stacykeibler/instagram

George Clooney's ex wowed in multiple swimsuit shots.

Article continues below advertisement

A few days earlier, the mom-of-three, 45, honored Earth Day by sharing a few scenic images, including one where she hugged a huge tree during her vacay.

"Have you ever hugged a tree? Like really hugged one?" she asked in the caption. "⁣⁣Years ago, if you told me I’d be the kind of person who hugs trees and means it — I would’ve laughed. ⁣⁣But somewhere along the way, something shifted. On a trip to Peru, I connected with Pachamama — Mother Earth — in a way I never had before. I’ve always loved nature, but this was different. It was a felt connection. Deep, grounding, alive.⁣⁣"

"Being in Costa Rica for Earth Day was a vivid reminder of nature’s awe-inspiring beauty," the blonde beauty continued. "Today (and every day), I’m grateful for this wild, generous planet we call home.⁣⁣ Happy Earth Day 🌍 Go hug a tree… I promise it won’t judge you 🌳💚."

MORE ON:
Stacy Keibler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
stacy keibler bikini photos
Source: @stacykeibler/instagram

The mom-of-three also posted a cute photo from when she celebrated Earth Day in Costa Rica.

Article continues below advertisement

The former WWE star married Pobre, a CEO, in 2014, but she became well-known for her romance with Clooney, which lasted from 2011 to 2013.

According to a People source, the retired athlete ended things because she wanted to have a family one day, and she "knows where George stands on that."

"They talk every day. They were friends before they started dating and they’ll be friends after," the source added at the time. "It was a friendly [breakup]."

Article continues below advertisement
george clooney ex stacy keibler bikini
Source: mega

The former WWE star dated the actor from 2011 to 2013.

Despite that statement, the Oscar winner, 63, wound up changing his stance on becoming a dad when he met his now-wife, Amal, 47, whom he wed in 2014.

The human rights lawyer gave birth to their twins, Alexander and Ella, in 2017.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.