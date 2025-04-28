George Clooney's Ex Stacy Keibler Displays Enviable Abs and Luscious Long Legs in Beautiful Bikini Beach Shot

On Saturday, April 26, George Clooney 's ex-girlfriend shared a video montage to highlight moments from her trip, where she hit the beach in a bikini, rode a boat and celebrated Easter.

Stacey Keibler had the trip of lifetime when she headed to Costa Rica with her loved ones.

Other fun moments in the post included one of the couple's three kids bowling, bikini -clad Keibler lounging on the sand while reading a book, golfing adventures and plenty of people jumping off the boat into the crystal clear waters.

"Poblers Take on Costa Rica 🇨🇷✨⁣⁣Celebrating Jared, Isabella , both our amazing moms, and Uncle Jeff !" she wrote in the caption, referring to her husband, Jared Pobre , and one of their daughters. "So grateful for these moments, our family, and the magic of slowing down together in one of the most beautiful places on Earth."

A few days earlier, the mom-of-three, 45, honored Earth Day by sharing a few scenic images, including one where she hugged a huge tree during her vacay.

"Have you ever hugged a tree? Like really hugged one?" she asked in the caption. "⁣⁣Years ago, if you told me I’d be the kind of person who hugs trees and means it — I would’ve laughed. ⁣⁣But somewhere along the way, something shifted. On a trip to Peru, I connected with Pachamama — Mother Earth — in a way I never had before. I’ve always loved nature, but this was different. It was a felt connection. Deep, grounding, alive.⁣⁣"

"Being in Costa Rica for Earth Day was a vivid reminder of nature’s awe-inspiring beauty," the blonde beauty continued. "Today (and every day), I’m grateful for this wild, generous planet we call home.⁣⁣ Happy Earth Day 🌍 Go hug a tree… I promise it won’t judge you 🌳💚."