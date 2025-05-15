George Clooney Lashes Out at 'Nervous' Reporter Over Claims Barack Obama 'Used' Him to Get Joe Biden Out of 2024 Election
George Clooney was ambushed by a Fox News reporter outside of a New York City theater earlier this week where his Good Night, and Good Luck play has its current showtimes.
The actor was asked why he waited “so long to talk about [Joe] Biden’s condition” during the 2024 presidential election. Blindsided, Clooney shut the conversation down by saying the reporter looked “so nervous,” adding, “You’re shaking!”
Reporter Asks George Clooney If Barack Obama 'Used' Him
The reporter told the actor that Fox News anchor Jesse Watters sent him to ask the question about the former president, to which Clooney sarcastically responded, “Say hi to Jesse for me. I’m a huge fan!”
But the correspondent had one last question to ask the actor: “George, did [Barack] Obama use you?”
Clooney notably wrote an op-ed in July 2024 about Biden’s condition and inability to perform presidential tasks due to his age — however, critics found the political move to be controversial given his close connection with the Democrat.
George Clooney Writes Controversial Op-Ed About Joe Biden
“The one battle [Biden] cannot win is the fight against time,” Clooney wrote in the op-ed. “None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big f------- deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020.”
The publication came out days before Biden ended his presidential campaign and endorsed Kamala Harris, making critics question if Clooney truly felt Biden was incapable or if Obama, a close friend of the actor, might have influenced him to make such claims.
George Clooney 'Furious' at Barack Obama
After Biden pulled out of the 2024 election, President Donald Trump became the frontrunner — ultimately winning against Harris.
OK! reported in December 2024 that the election’s outcome left Clooney outraged, especially since Obama had left him out to dry.
“George is furious with Obama for disappearing after the election disaster and leaving him holding the bag for pushing the plan with his Hollywood pals,” an insider spilled to a news outlet.
“Obama and Clooney have been tight for years, and George became Barack’s surrogate in leading the charge for Joe to step away,” the source elaborated. “Barack knew he would look like a traitor if he publicly called for Joe to be cut loose. And now, he’s trying to walk away from it all.”