George Clooney Lashes Out at 'Nervous' Reporter Over Claims Barack Obama 'Used' Him to Get Joe Biden Out of 2024 Election

The reporter told the actor that Fox News anchor Jesse Watters sent him to ask the question about the former president, to which Clooney sarcastically responded, “Say hi to Jesse for me. I’m a huge fan!”

But the correspondent had one last question to ask the actor: “George, did [Barack] Obama use you?”

Clooney notably wrote an op-ed in July 2024 about Biden’s condition and inability to perform presidential tasks due to his age — however, critics found the political move to be controversial given his close connection with the Democrat.