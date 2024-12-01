George Clooney 'Furious' With Barack Obama for 'Disappearing After the Election Disaster': Source
George Clooney called out President Joe Biden's health and cognitive abilities in a strongly-worded op-ed published shortly before the 81-year-old ended his campaign for the 2024 election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.
Now that President-elect Donald Trump has officially won the White House, a source suggested Clooney feels abandoned by Barack Obama, who reportedly pushed the Ocean's Eleven actor to speak out on Biden's fitness for office.
"George is furious with Obama for disappearing after the election disaster and leaving him holding the bag for pushing the plan with his Hollywood pals," an insider dished to a news outlet.
"Obama and Clooney have been tight for years, and George became Barack's surrogate in leading the charge for Joe to step away," the insider continued. "Barack knew he would look like a traitor if he publicly called for Joe to be cut loose. And now, he's trying to walk away from it all."
As OK! previously reported, Clooney's passionate essay pointed out Biden's poor performance at the June presidential debate and claimed Biden could not win in another head-to-head against Trump.
"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010," he wrote. "He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate ... We are not going to win in November with this president."
Trump, 78, declared his victory in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 7, which lead critics to slam Clooney for his supposed role in Biden's decision to step down from his campaign.
"I wish he never opened his mouth," one X user said, referring to Clooney. "Joe should not have been talked down. Yeah I'm mad at everyone who convinced Joe to go. He would have beat him again."
"I’m so disgusted with the Democratic Party leaders, George Clooney, Stephen King, Rob Reiner, and all the other wealthy people who demanded Joe step aside," another person penned. "Thanks a lot. You pushed out the guy who could win. F--- you all."
The source noted Clooney "feels duped and vows he’s not going to be anyone’s political water boy anymore ... George feels he stepped up and took a bullet for the team."
The source spoke with National Enquirer about Clooney's frustration.