George Clooney Offered Presley Gerber Support Before Model's Tragic Death, Source Says
Sept. 23 2026, Published 4:20 a.m. ET
Presley Gerbert was not alone; George Clooney was there for him.
According to the latest reports, George offered Presley support and told him he was “here for [him]” before the model's tragic demise at 27.
Apparently, Presley and his sister, Kaia Gerber, used to affectionately call him “Uncle George,” and George reportedly offered Presley advice throughout his life.
George Clooney Reportedly Talked to Presley Gerber For 'Hours'
As per the Daily Mail, sources close to the Ocean's Eleven star told the outlet that he “would spend hours talking to Presley.”
“George is the nicest guy in the world and would do anything to help Rande’s family,” the source said.
“Especially after Presley got a DUI (in 2018), George would advise, 'Don’t do that; it’s not smart. Be careful,'” the source continued. “More recently, George shared loving notes like, ‘I am here for you,’ that kind of stuff.”
An Insider Claims George and Presley Were 'Close'
Another source close to George's wife, Amal Clooney, claimed to the outlet that the actor was “close” to Presley.
Presley was the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, with whom George co-founded the tequila company Casamigos.
The source revealed, “Presley was more than just a friend’s kid. They had a bond.”
That said, the ER alum also advised Presley to always “stay clean,” given “his own experiences with substances,” according to an insider close to George.
“He was never addicted, but he tried it, and he knows about the attraction to drugs, so he could talk openly with Presley about this and Presley could relate,” the insider said, per the outlet.
- Presley Gerber Praised Dad Rande for Supporting Him Through His 'Darkest' Times Months Before Death
- George Clooney 'Knew' Matthew Perry 'Wasn’t Happy' on 'Friends' But 'Had no Idea' Late Actor 'Was Doing 12 Vicodin a Day'
- 'We Are Heartbroken': Matthew Perry's Family Mourns Actor 1 Day After His Tragic Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Presley's Death Came as a 'Major Shock' to George
Presley passed away on September 20, Sunday, while checked into a rehabilitation facility in Southern California.
While it is believed he died due to an overdose, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner said on Monday that his "cause and manner of death" would be "deferred" until additional testing was completed.
Per another insider, Presley’s death reportedly came as a “major shock” to George.
The source said, “George is sick over this because Rande is his best friend and everyone felt for Presley.”
“There is no anger or shame, just deep sadness. Presley had a real problem with depression and anxiety. No one can fault him for that. Presley was living a nightmare,” the insider added.
Another source backed up these claims, telling the outlet that Presley’s death was also a “tremendous gut punch” for the Batman & Robin actor.
“George wears his heart on his sleeve, and he really, really loved Presley,” the source said. “He knew Presley had his struggles, so while you can’t say something like this was completely unimaginable, that doesn’t make it any less shocking or devastating.”
“It was an incredibly painful and unwanted surprise,” the source added.