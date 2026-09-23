George Clooney Offered Presley Gerber Support Before Model's Tragic Death, Source Says

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Presley Gerbert was not alone; George Clooney was there for him. According to the latest reports, George offered Presley support and told him he was “here for [him]” before the model's tragic demise at 27. Apparently, Presley and his sister, Kaia Gerber, used to affectionately call him “Uncle George,” and George reportedly offered Presley advice throughout his life.

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George Clooney Reportedly Talked to Presley Gerber For 'Hours'

Source: MEGA George Clooney reportedly offered Presley Gerber support and told him he was 'here for [him]' before the model's tragic demise at 27.

As per the Daily Mail, sources close to the Ocean's Eleven star told the outlet that he “would spend hours talking to Presley.” “George is the nicest guy in the world and would do anything to help Rande’s family,” the source said. “Especially after Presley got a DUI (in 2018), George would advise, 'Don’t do that; it’s not smart. Be careful,'” the source continued. “More recently, George shared loving notes like, ‘I am here for you,’ that kind of stuff.”

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An Insider Claims George and Presley Were 'Close'

Source: MEGA Sources claimed George Clooney 'would spend hours talking to' Presley Gerber.

Another source close to George's wife, Amal Clooney, claimed to the outlet that the actor was “close” to Presley. Presley was the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, with whom George co-founded the tequila company Casamigos. The source revealed, “Presley was more than just a friend’s kid. They had a bond.” That said, the ER alum also advised Presley to always “stay clean,” given “his own experiences with substances,” according to an insider close to George. “He was never addicted, but he tried it, and he knows about the attraction to drugs, so he could talk openly with Presley about this and Presley could relate,” the insider said, per the outlet.

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Presley's Death Came as a 'Major Shock' to George

Source: MEGA George Clooney reportedly advised Presley Gerber to always 'stay clean,' given 'his own experiences with substances.'

Presley passed away on September 20, Sunday, while checked into a rehabilitation facility in Southern California. While it is believed he died due to an overdose, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner said on Monday that his "cause and manner of death" would be "deferred" until additional testing was completed. Per another insider, Presley’s death reportedly came as a “major shock” to George. The source said, “George is sick over this because Rande is his best friend and everyone felt for Presley.” “There is no anger or shame, just deep sadness. Presley had a real problem with depression and anxiety. No one can fault him for that. Presley was living a nightmare,” the insider added.

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber’s death reportedly came as a 'major shock' to George Clooney.