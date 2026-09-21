Presley Gerber Dead at 27: Inside His Cause of Death

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Presley Gerber Spoke Out About His Mental Health Issues

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber spoke about his mental health issues via social media.

Presley previously spoke about his struggles via social media last year. “Here’s some clarity for ya — the truth will set you free (hopefully) haha,” he wrote in December 2025. “The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what’s been going on in my life.” He then shared he used to take Xanax “when the panic attacks are really, really bad” and follows with “a little bit” of valium in the morning. “I don’t know if it’s a little bit or a lot, who f------ knows at this point anymore,” he continued. “The doctors say a lot of different things, so it’s kind of scary, but hopefully between my research and their research … and God, we can figure this out. The things that scare me are the things you need to take … if you don’t take them, something not good happens. And there’s a spectrum there on how intense the withdrawal from certain medications is.”

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died at 27 years old.

Presley also stated that to protect his peace, he retreated from the scene. “Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of loss in many different forms recently. So that is not an excuse, but it’s the reason why I am where I’m at now,” he shared. “I’ve grown up in Hollywood, and there’s a lot of people around me that I love to death, but right now I try not to be around them.”

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Presley Gerber Had an Inspiring Message for Others

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber hoped his message reached others.

“I am hoping this reaches people in many ways,” he added at the time. “A: so you feel like you’re not alone, because that is how I feel most of the time. I have a feeling if I say all of this, a lot of people will at least know that there’s someone else going through it. And the second thing is, hopefully I find some people out here and are willing to help or know someone that can help.”

Presley Gerber's DUI

Source: MEGA The late star was arrested in 2019.