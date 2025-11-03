George Clooney Slams Hunter Biden for Sharing 'Outright Lies' About Him: 'I Could Spend a Lot of Time Debunking Things He Said'

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney isn't bothered by Hunter Biden continuing to slam him for being the first famous face to declare Joe Biden needed to drop out of the 2024 presidential election. In a Sunday, November 2, interview with CBS Sunday Mornings, the actor explained he's brushing off the former first son's tirades.

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney Hits Back at Hunter Biden

Source: @cbssundaymorning/youtube George Clooney said that claims Hunter Biden has made about him are 'outright lies.'

"I could spend a lot of time debunking many of the things he said because many of the things he said were just outright lies, you know," shared the Oscar winner. "'Obama didn’t put me up to it. It wasn’t my fundraiser.' It was my fundraiser. All the things." "The reality is, I don’t think looking backwards like that is helpful to anyone, particularly to him [Hunter]. I don’t think it’s helpful to the Democratic Party, and so I’m just going to wish him well on his ongoing recovery, and I hope he does well and just leave it at that."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The former first son criticized the actor for questioning Joe Biden's mental acuity.

George noted that though he has "many personal opinions about it," he doesn't think it's "helpful to have a public spat with him." As OK! reported, the From Dusk Till Dawn star claimed in a New York Times op-ed that Joe was incapable of winning the 2024 election against Donald Trump and alleged the former president didn't recognize him when they had crossed paths in early summer.

Article continues below advertisement

The Movie Star Urged Joe Biden to Drop Out of the 2024 Election

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

"The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe big F-ing deal Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020," George alleged. "He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden Lashes Out at George Clooney's Comments

Source: mega Hunter Biden said George Clooney is 'a brand' — not an 'actor.'

In a July interview with Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan, Hunter ripped apart the movie star for his op-ed. "F--- him, f--- him and everybody around him," said Hunter. "Not to be f------ nice, number one, I agree with Quentin Tarantino. George Clooney is not a f------ actor. He is a f-----, like, I don't know what he is. He's a brand."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Hunter Biden criticized George Clooney for demanding Joe Biden drop out of the 2024 election.