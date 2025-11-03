or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > George Clooney
OK LogoPolitics

George Clooney Slams Hunter Biden for Sharing 'Outright Lies' About Him: 'I Could Spend a Lot of Time Debunking Things He Said'

Split photo of George Clooney and Hunter Biden
Source: @cbssundaymorning/youtube;mega

George Clooney claimed he could 'debunk' many of Hunter Biden's claims against him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney isn't bothered by Hunter Biden continuing to slam him for being the first famous face to declare Joe Biden needed to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

In a Sunday, November 2, interview with CBS Sunday Mornings, the actor explained he's brushing off the former first son's tirades.

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney Hits Back at Hunter Biden

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of George Clooney said that claims Hunter Biden has made about him are 'outright lies.'
Source: @cbssundaymorning/youtube

George Clooney said that claims Hunter Biden has made about him are 'outright lies.'

"I could spend a lot of time debunking many of the things he said because many of the things he said were just outright lies, you know," shared the Oscar winner. "'Obama didn’t put me up to it. It wasn’t my fundraiser.' It was my fundraiser. All the things."

"The reality is, I don’t think looking backwards like that is helpful to anyone, particularly to him [Hunter]. I don’t think it’s helpful to the Democratic Party, and so I’m just going to wish him well on his ongoing recovery, and I hope he does well and just leave it at that."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The former first son criticized the actor for questioning Joe Biden's mental acuity.
Source: mega

The former first son criticized the actor for questioning Joe Biden's mental acuity.

George noted that though he has "many personal opinions about it," he doesn't think it's "helpful to have a public spat with him."

As OK! reported, the From Dusk Till Dawn star claimed in a New York Times op-ed that Joe was incapable of winning the 2024 election against Donald Trump and alleged the former president didn't recognize him when they had crossed paths in early summer.

Article continues below advertisement

The Movie Star Urged Joe Biden to Drop Out of the 2024 Election

MORE ON:
George Clooney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

"The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe big F-ing deal Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020," George alleged. "He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden Lashes Out at George Clooney's Comments

Photo of Hunter Biden said George Clooney is 'a brand' — not an 'actor.'
Source: mega

Hunter Biden said George Clooney is 'a brand' — not an 'actor.'

In a July interview with Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan, Hunter ripped apart the movie star for his op-ed.

"F--- him, f--- him and everybody around him," said Hunter. "Not to be f------ nice, number one, I agree with Quentin Tarantino. George Clooney is not a f------ actor. He is a f-----, like, I don't know what he is. He's a brand."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Hunter Biden criticized George Clooney for demanding Joe Biden drop out of the 2024 election.
Source: mega

Hunter Biden criticized George Clooney for demanding Joe Biden drop out of the 2024 election.

"Why do I have to f------ listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who's given 52 years of his f------ life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are gonna take out basically a full-page ad in the f------ New York Times to undermine the president at a time in which, by the way, what do people care about the most?" he questioned. "Why do you think that the Republicans have an advantage over us? Because they're unified."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.