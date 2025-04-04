George Clooney Explains Wife Amal's Mysterious Absence From His Broadway Play Opening

George — who wrote and stars in the show — informed reporters that Amal, 47, stayed home because "she's with the kids."

The couple shares twins Alexander and Ella, 7. The entire family recently moved to New York to be with George during his limited Broadway run through June 8.

"They love being here," George said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in February. "I mean, come on, how do you not love this? It’s New York City."

He gushed about how he loves getting to spend time with the kids during the day, since he only has to perform in shows at night.