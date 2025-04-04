George Clooney Explains Wife Amal's Mysterious Absence From His Broadway Play Opening
George Clooney is coming to his wife Amal's defense.
The actor, 63, cleared up her mysterious absence from the Broadway debut of his play, Good Night, and Good Luck, on Thursday, April 3, at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.
George — who wrote and stars in the show — informed reporters that Amal, 47, stayed home because "she's with the kids."
The couple shares twins Alexander and Ella, 7. The entire family recently moved to New York to be with George during his limited Broadway run through June 8.
"They love being here," George said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in February. "I mean, come on, how do you not love this? It’s New York City."
He gushed about how he loves getting to spend time with the kids during the day, since he only has to perform in shows at night.
Although the couple was reportedly worried about shaking up the kids' normal routines, they are pleased with how well the relocation is working out so far, and George is happy to have his family's support.
"After a long day of rehearsing he has Amal to come home to — and he wakes up with his darling kids and then gets to go work on Broadway. George says this may be the happiest he’s ever been; he feels like every dream has come true," a source close to the couple told Closer. "He’s madly in love with his wife and his kids, and living out a bucket list career moment — and Amal seems very happy too; it’s given them a new appreciation for America."
The couple is maintaining their privacy while living in New York.
"Amal can do a lot of her work in New York, and the States, and when she needs to go to Europe, it’s less than six hours, which is bearable," the source added.
Good Night, and Good Luck follows Senator Joseph McCarthy's face-off with journalist Edward R. Murrow (George), who is determined to expose him.
In the 2005 movie of the same name, George played Fred Friendly, Edward's producer and friend who helps him take down the senator, despite their news company's orders to cease all investigations.
George also directed and co-wrote the original film and was nominated for the Directors Guild of America Award for Best Director at the time.
Stars stepped out to celebrate the Broadway opening on Thursday and support George's first theater work since 1986, when he starred in the play Vicious in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez, Uma Thurman, Hugh Jackman, Cindy Crawford, Jim Parsons and Kylie Minogue all took the red carpet before getting seated in the audience to watch George perform.