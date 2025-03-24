George Clooney Is the 'Happiest He's Ever Been' After Making His Broadway Debut: 'He Feels Like Every Dream Has Come True'
George Clooney is making waves in New York City as he preps for his highly anticipated Broadway debut, and he’s loving every minute of it! Together with his wife, Amal Clooney, the couple is not just focusing on work but also soaking up some much-needed romantic quality time.
“They’ve gone to huge lengths to maintain their privacy and anonymity in New York and so far it’s working,” an insider told Closer about the star-studded duo. “Amal can do a lot of her work in New York, and the States, and when she needs to go to Europe, it’s less than six hours, which is bearable.”
At 63, George is reveling in the joys of family life with Amal, 47, and their adorable 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. The move has not been without its challenges, but so far, the transition seems to have gone off without a hitch.
“They had a lot of worries about disrupting the kids’ routines but so far it’s worked out surprisingly well,” added the source. “George is thrilled to have them all with him; it’s a huge support.”
“After a long day of rehearsing he has Amal to come home to — and he wakes up with his darling kids and then gets to go work on Broadway. George says this may be the happiest he’s ever been; he feels like every dream has come true,” the insider revealed. “He’s madly in love with his wife and his kids, and living out a bucket list career moment — and Amal seems very happy too; it’s given them a new appreciation for America.”
George previously gushed about relocating during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, sharing, “I mean, come on, how do you not love this? It’s New York City. They love being here.”
The Oscar winner also opened up about his work schedule.
“Actually, a play is kind of a good schedule because, you know, you’re working at night, you get to see the kids during the day, so it’s OK,” George shared.
During a heartfelt joint interview with GQ, George and costar Brad Pitt discussed the family dynamics involved in their New York life.
“That’s going to be six months of my life in New York. But again, it’s like we’re talking about time allotment. I won’t do another thing. I’m going to give myself time with my kids. I really enjoy driving them to school, and my wife and I are having a really wonderful time. So I don’t want to lose all of that," he stated.
George seems to be embracing this exciting new chapter, even unveiling a fresh look for his Broadway role, ditching his signature salt-and-pepper hair for a sleek new brown ‘do!