George Clooney Is the 'Happiest He's Ever Been' After Making His Broadway Debut: 'He Feels Like Every Dream Has Come True'

At 63, George is reveling in the joys of family life with Amal, 47, and their adorable 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. The move has not been without its challenges, but so far, the transition seems to have gone off without a hitch.

“They had a lot of worries about disrupting the kids’ routines but so far it’s worked out surprisingly well,” added the source. “George is thrilled to have them all with him; it’s a huge support.”

“After a long day of rehearsing he has Amal to come home to — and he wakes up with his darling kids and then gets to go work on Broadway. George says this may be the happiest he’s ever been; he feels like every dream has come true,” the insider revealed. “He’s madly in love with his wife and his kids, and living out a bucket list career moment — and Amal seems very happy too; it’s given them a new appreciation for America.”