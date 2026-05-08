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George Clooney's Wife Amal Demanded Him to 'Ditch His Drinking' After Being Rushed to Hospital in 2020: She Was 'Fed Up'

Photo of George and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

Amal Clooney was 'fed up' following her husband George Clooney's 2020 hospitalization and encouraged him to 'ditch his drinking.'

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May 8 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Amal Clooney allegedly laid down strict rules to keep George Clooney in line after a 2020 health scare landed him in the hospital.

"Amal’s fed up with George’s risk-taking," a source told RadarOnline.com on Tuesday, May 5. "She’s demanding he take better care of himself — so he’ll be around to care for his kids!"

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George Clooney Was Hospitalized in 2020

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Photo of Amal Clooney and George Clooney tied the knot in 2014.
Source: MEGA

Amal Clooney and George Clooney tied the knot in 2014.

The Jay Kelly actor, 65, was rushed to the hospital in 2020 with pancreatitis after dropping nearly 30 pounds for a role in Midnight Sky. The actor underwent the dramatic transformation to play a scientist who is the sole survivor of a worldwide catastrophe.

Following his release from the hospital, George reportedly admitted he'd been "trying too hard to lose the weight quickly," and didn't take enough "care" of himself.

His wife, 48, whom he married in 2014, was "unhappy and angry" that he put his "health on the line" for a role, per sources.

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George Clooney Recognized He Needed to Be in 'Better Condition' for His Kids

Photo of George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to twins Ella and Alexander.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to twins Ella and Alexander.

Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas that can lead to severe abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, as well as serious complications like kidney failure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

A separate source told the outlet that the Ocean's 12 actor acknowledged that he needed to be in "better condition" for his twins, Ella and Alexander, and makes an effort not to mention his career in Hollywood as they get older.

In addition, the actor began "working out six days a week," incorporating exercises like cardio and yoga into his routine.

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Amal Clooney Urged George Clooney to 'Ditch His Drinking'

Photo of Amal Clooney urged her husband, George Clooney, to stop drinking so he could 'properly take care of his family.'
Source: MEGA

Amal Clooney urged her husband, George Clooney, to stop drinking so he could 'properly take care of his family.'

The human rights attorney has only continued to push the father of two in a positive direction, as she also urged him to cut his alcohol intake.

"His wife was all over him about ditching his drinking after he was hospitalized in December," the source explained. "She wants him to take better care of himself so he can properly take care of his family."

George Clooney Enjoys an Occasional Drink

Photo of George Clooney is 'feeling better' after making several lifestyle changes in the last few years.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney is 'feeling better' after making several lifestyle changes in the last few years.

The actor hasn't completely cut out his vices, reportedly still enjoying an occasional drink.

"He’s feeling better and looks great, but he’s been a real pain in the b---," the insider added. "Even Amal is looking forward to when he can safely have a couple of drinks again!"

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