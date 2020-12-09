For the love of art! George Clooney was hospitalized and diagnosed with pancreatitis after he lost almost 28 pounds for his new Netflix film, The Midnight Sky.

Four days before he was supposed to be on set, the actor, 59, had stomach pains and was immediately whisked to the hospital. “I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself,” Clooney told the Mirror.

Fortunately, the Ocean’s Eleven star — who plays an astronomer who is battling cancer in the new flick — eventually recovered. “It took a few weeks to get better and as a director it’s not so easy because you need energy,” he told the outlet.

“We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder work,” he explained. “But it certainly helped with the character. This is bigger than anything I’ve done before and it was like herding cats to get it done. But, you know, it was fun.”

In addition to shedding some pounds, Clooney — who also directed the movie — added some facial hair for the role. However, there was one person who wasn’t a huge fan — his wife, Amal Clooney, whom he shares three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with.

“I grew a big ugly beard and my son loved it because he’d hide things in it which I wouldn’t know about until I got to work and I’d be like, ‘Oh, there’s a popsicle stuck in my beard,’” he quipped. “But my wife and daughter were really happy when it came off because it was very hard to find a face underneath all that mess.”

The couple hasn’t “moved” from their Hollywood Hills home “since February” amid the coronavirus pandemic, the A-lister revealed. “It’s easier in Los Angeles because it’s not raining and snowing, so it’s a lot easier to walk out in the street. These drug companies have done an amazing job and we’re almost there so it would be really stupid to blow it now. So we’re staying here and we’ll do Christmas here.”

Clooney noted that staying home with his kids and wife has been great. “There’s nothing more fun than sitting there in the morning with my kids singing in Italian and us making breakfast for them,” he gushed. “I picked right when I picked Amal. It’s just the two of us having dinner together every night and we never run out of conversation. We couldn’t be happier with our lives and we couldn’t feel luckier.”

The dad of two even revealed that he’s become more domesticated now that he’s home more often. “I was a broke bachelor for a long time and I did all the things I’m doing now,” he said. “I did my own laundry and washed dishes and mopped, and I painted the entire interior and exterior of my house. And now it’s just the four of us here and so I’m back to doing all of that.”

He added, “I cooked Thanksgiving dinner for the four of us, I wood-stained all the wood furniture outside and the walls. And I did all the things that I haven’t done in a bit, which was a good reminder that I can still do them all. It’s fun.”