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George Lopez Recalls Secret Service Storming His House After He Made a Joke About Taking Out Donald Trump

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Source: MEGA/@KillaKreww/X

George Lopez recalled tweeting a joke about Donald Trump that ruffled many feathers.

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May 30 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

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George Lopez looked back on the time when the Secret Service paid a visit to his home after he made a joke about Donald Trump.

Back in 2020, the comedian, 65, retweeted a news report that said Iran was putting an $80 million bounty on the POTUS, 79. Lopez quipped he would take out Trump for "half" of the money.

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George Lopez Recounted the Incident in an Interview With Shaquille O’Neal

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Source: @KillaKreww/X

George Lopez looked back on the time the Secret Service showed up at his home.

As a result, the funnyman had Secret Service agents storming his house to question him about the joke.

During a recent interview with basketball player Shaquille O’Neal on his podcast, Lopez recounted the situation.

He recalled that once he posted the tweet, his publicist immediately called him up and said 'Oh s---, this is big."

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image of George lopez
Source: @KillaKreww/X

George Lopez brought his attorney with him to talk to the Secret Service.

Some time later, Lopez was watching Fox News and saw the news anchors ordering for him to be arrested and put in jail for his statement.

He noted he saw the text at the bottom of the screen saying: "George Lopez should expect a visit from the Secret Service early next week."

When the Secret Service finally came over, Lopez was ready for them as he had his attorney by his side.

"They looked like the GrubHub version of the Secret Service... they didn't seem very Men in Black," Lopez joked in the interview.

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The Secret Service Questioned George Lopez on His Tweets About Donald Trump

image of trump
Source: MEGA

George Lopez was asked about his tweets involving Donald Trump.

"There are some [agents] that protect people, and some that just go door-to-door," the Mexican-American actor said.

Lopez said the men asked him "if he was a threat to the leader of the free world."

The agents then inquired if he "remembered retweeting picture of El Chapo holding the severed head of Trump." The Valentine's Day star played dumb and stated he "didn't recall doing that."

One of the operatives gave him a piece of paper with Lopez's tweet printed on it, and told him: "Do you think this is funny?"

image of George lopez
Source: @KillaKreww/X

George Lopez opened up in a recent interview with Shaquille O’Neal about the incident.

"When I did it I thought it was funny, but not right now," Lopez recalled. An agent further pressed into Lopez's tweets and comments about Trump, specifically a time when the A-lister said he would rob the politician after he called Mexicans "criminals and rapists."

Once again, the Beverly Hills Chihuahua actor pretended not to know what the Secret Service was talking about. The agent gave him another photo of his supposed tweet as evidence he did say it at one point.

“What you assume is a threat, in our culture is more of an estimate. If you can find somebody to do it cheaper, you know, hire them," Lopez simply responded back to the intelligence officers.

Lopez concluded the wild story by revealing the agents warned him to never make another quip about Trump again or he could face up to 10 years in prison.

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