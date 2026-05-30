George Lopez Recalls Secret Service Storming His House After He Made a Joke About Taking Out Donald Trump

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George Lopez looked back on the time when the Secret Service paid a visit to his home after he made a joke about Donald Trump. Back in 2020, the comedian, 65, retweeted a news report that said Iran was putting an $80 million bounty on the POTUS, 79. Lopez quipped he would take out Trump for "half" of the money.

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George Lopez Recounted the Incident in an Interview With Shaquille O’Neal

Comedian George Lopez tells Shaq about the time the Secret Service showed up after he joked that he would take out Donald Trump for “half” of the reported $80M Iranian bounty 😭👀



He says the agents also warned him he could face up to 10 years in federal prison if he made… pic.twitter.com/PLy4CzVNRX — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 29, 2026 Source: @KillaKreww/X George Lopez looked back on the time the Secret Service showed up at his home.

As a result, the funnyman had Secret Service agents storming his house to question him about the joke. During a recent interview with basketball player Shaquille O’Neal on his podcast, Lopez recounted the situation. He recalled that once he posted the tweet, his publicist immediately called him up and said 'Oh s---, this is big."

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Source: @KillaKreww/X George Lopez brought his attorney with him to talk to the Secret Service.

Some time later, Lopez was watching Fox News and saw the news anchors ordering for him to be arrested and put in jail for his statement. He noted he saw the text at the bottom of the screen saying: "George Lopez should expect a visit from the Secret Service early next week." When the Secret Service finally came over, Lopez was ready for them as he had his attorney by his side. "They looked like the GrubHub version of the Secret Service... they didn't seem very Men in Black," Lopez joked in the interview.

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The Secret Service Questioned George Lopez on His Tweets About Donald Trump

Source: MEGA George Lopez was asked about his tweets involving Donald Trump.

"There are some [agents] that protect people, and some that just go door-to-door," the Mexican-American actor said. Lopez said the men asked him "if he was a threat to the leader of the free world." The agents then inquired if he "remembered retweeting picture of El Chapo holding the severed head of Trump." The Valentine's Day star played dumb and stated he "didn't recall doing that." One of the operatives gave him a piece of paper with Lopez's tweet printed on it, and told him: "Do you think this is funny?"

Source: @KillaKreww/X George Lopez opened up in a recent interview with Shaquille O’Neal about the incident.