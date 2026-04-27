Donald Trump Reveals He Held Up the Secret Service From Rushing Him Out of Chaotic WHCD Shooting
April 27 2026, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump admitted he "wasn't making it that easy" for Secret Service agents to evacuate him following shots fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 26, because he wanted to see what was happening as gunfire erupted.
The president told 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O’ Donnell that “I wanted to see what’s going on.”
He described a brief hesitation, during which he told the agents, "Wait a minute, wait a minute. Lemme see," before complying with their orders to drop to the floor and exit the ballroom.
O’Donnell noted that it took 10 seconds for the Secret Service to cover Trump and 20 seconds to get him off the stage.
A viral photo showed the 79-year-old appearing to watch the chaos from the background as his Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, appeared to cover himself with his pregnant wife, Katie Miller, as they rushed out of the room.
“It looked chaotic, at one point you were down,” Norah said. “What was happening?”
Donald assured the reporter — at whom he later lashed out after she read the shooter’s manifesto referring to an unnamed rapist and p------- that Donald assumed was him — that he was surrounded by “great people” and “probably made them act a little more slowly” than normal.
“Wait a minute, wait a minute, let me see. Wait a minute,” Donald said he told his security team.
Despite the video appearing to show the president falling, he insisted that he exited the room with a “pretty tall [stance], a little bent over, you know, because I’m not looking to stand too tall.”
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A 31-year-old California man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, reportedly charged through a security checkpoint in the Washington Hilton's foyer.
Cole, who reports say appeared to be motivated by conspiracy theories about the POTUS and dead child abuser Jeffrey Epstein, wrote in his manifesto that Donald was a “p--------” and “rapist” who needed to be killed.
Agents and the suspect exchanged fire; a Secret Service agent was struck in his bulletproof vest but was not seriously injured.
Donald, his wife, Melania, and Vice President J.D. Vance were rushed from the head table while attendees ducked under tables. Donald later noted that his hesitation likely made his detail act "a little bit more slowly" than intended.
Cole was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives. Authorities found writings suggesting he intended to target administration officials.
The dinner was canceled, and Donald has called for it to be rescheduled within 30 days with increased security perimeters.