Politics Donald Trump Reveals He Held Up the Secret Service From Rushing Him Out of Chaotic WHCD Shooting Source: MEGA Donald Trump admitted he didn't make it easy for the Secret Service to remove him from the WHCD as shots were fired and chaos ensued. Lesley Abravanel April 27 2026, Published 5:15 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump admitted he "wasn't making it that easy" for Secret Service agents to evacuate him following shots fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 26, because he wanted to see what was happening as gunfire erupted. The president told 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O’ Donnell that “I wanted to see what’s going on.” He described a brief hesitation, during which he told the agents, "Wait a minute, wait a minute. Lemme see," before complying with their orders to drop to the floor and exit the ballroom.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was rushed offstage at the dinner.

O’Donnell noted that it took 10 seconds for the Secret Service to cover Trump and 20 seconds to get him off the stage. A viral photo showed the 79-year-old appearing to watch the chaos from the background as his Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, appeared to cover himself with his pregnant wife, Katie Miller, as they rushed out of the room. “It looked chaotic, at one point you were down,” Norah said. “What was happening?”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump lashed out at the CBS reporter during an interview.

Donald assured the reporter — at whom he later lashed out after she read the shooter’s manifesto referring to an unnamed rapist and p------- that Donald assumed was him — that he was surrounded by “great people” and “probably made them act a little more slowly” than normal. “Wait a minute, wait a minute, let me see. Wait a minute,” Donald said he told his security team. Despite the video appearing to show the president falling, he insisted that he exited the room with a “pretty tall [stance], a little bent over, you know, because I’m not looking to stand too tall.”

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Source: MEGA Cole Tomas Allen, reportedly charged through a security checkpoint in the Washington Hilton's foyer.

A 31-year-old California man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, reportedly charged through a security checkpoint in the Washington Hilton's foyer. Cole, who reports say appeared to be motivated by conspiracy theories about the POTUS and dead child abuser Jeffrey Epstein, wrote in his manifesto that Donald was a “p--------” and “rapist” who needed to be killed. Agents and the suspect exchanged fire; a Secret Service agent was struck in his bulletproof vest but was not seriously injured.

Source: MEGA The suspect gunman was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives.