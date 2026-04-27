or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Reveals He Held Up the Secret Service From Rushing Him Out of Chaotic WHCD Shooting

pic of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump admitted he didn't make it easy for the Secret Service to remove him from the WHCD as shots were fired and chaos ensued.

April 27 2026, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump admitted he "wasn't making it that easy" for Secret Service agents to evacuate him following shots fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 26, because he wanted to see what was happening as gunfire erupted.

The president told 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O’ Donnell that “I wanted to see what’s going on.”

He described a brief hesitation, during which he told the agents, "Wait a minute, wait a minute. Lemme see," before complying with their orders to drop to the floor and exit the ballroom.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Donald Trump was rushed offstage at the dinner.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was rushed offstage at the dinner.

O’Donnell noted that it took 10 seconds for the Secret Service to cover Trump and 20 seconds to get him off the stage.

A viral photo showed the 79-year-old appearing to watch the chaos from the background as his Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, appeared to cover himself with his pregnant wife, Katie Miller, as they rushed out of the room.

“It looked chaotic, at one point you were down,” Norah said. “What was happening?”

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump lashed out at the CBS reporter during an interview.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump lashed out at the CBS reporter during an interview.

Donald assured the reporter — at whom he later lashed out after she read the shooter’s manifesto referring to an unnamed rapist and p------- that Donald assumed was him — that he was surrounded by “great people” and “probably made them act a little more slowly” than normal.

“Wait a minute, wait a minute, let me see. Wait a minute,” Donald said he told his security team.

Despite the video appearing to show the president falling, he insisted that he exited the room with a “pretty tall [stance], a little bent over, you know, because I’m not looking to stand too tall.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Cole Tomas Allen, reportedly charged through a security checkpoint in the Washington Hilton's foyer.
Source: MEGA

Cole Tomas Allen, reportedly charged through a security checkpoint in the Washington Hilton's foyer.

A 31-year-old California man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, reportedly charged through a security checkpoint in the Washington Hilton's foyer.

Cole, who reports say appeared to be motivated by conspiracy theories about the POTUS and dead child abuser Jeffrey Epstein, wrote in his manifesto that Donald was a “p--------” and “rapist” who needed to be killed.

Agents and the suspect exchanged fire; a Secret Service agent was struck in his bulletproof vest but was not seriously injured.

image of The suspect gunman was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives.
Source: MEGA

The suspect gunman was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives.

Donald, his wife, Melania, and Vice President J.D. Vance were rushed from the head table while attendees ducked under tables. Donald later noted that his hesitation likely made his detail act "a little bit more slowly" than intended.

Cole was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives. Authorities found writings suggesting he intended to target administration officials.

The dinner was canceled, and Donald has called for it to be rescheduled within 30 days with increased security perimeters.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.