George W. Bush Worried Peyton Manning Would 'Embarrass the United States' During White House Dinner With Queen Elizabeth

Guess who came to dinner at the White House? It was an unlikely dinner pairing at the Casa Blanca back in 2007 when then-president George W. Bush hosted an event with the late Queen Elizabeth and Peyton Manning both in attendance. Bush, 79, appeared on the NFL player, 49, and his brother Eli Manning’s broadcast during Monday Night Football on November 17 when they looked back on the wild yet awkward evening.

Peyton Manning's Awkward Encounter With the Queen

This story of Peyton at the State Dinner with Queen Elizabeth II is pure comedy pic.twitter.com/ErtEl6TWvp — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 18, 2025 Source: @OmahaProd)/X George W. Bush appeared on Peyton Manning's broadcast.

“[My wife] Ashley sat at a table with you, the Queen, [late golfer] Arnold Palmer, [broadcaster] Jim Nantz," Peyton recalled. “Her table was stacked. I was in the back corner. My question, Mr. President: Were you worried I would embarrass the United States in front of the Queen of England?” "Yes. Yeah, I was," the politician quipped. “Plus, I was thrilled to have a beautiful woman at the table,” he added, referring to Peyton’s spouse of 24 years.

Source: MEGA Peyton Manning looked back on meeting the monarch in 2007.

Bush also joked that his administration put Peyton at a different table because he was “worried you were going to dribble on your tux.” The football player's mom Olivia was also in attendance at the nerve-racking black tie affair. She even warned her son not to pat the monarch's back and break protocol by touching her unprompted. “She was like, ‘Don’t pat the queen,’” the sports star said.

Source: MEGA The late Queen died in 2022 at the age of 96.

However, before meeting the Queen, Bush spoke with Peyton to hype him up. “You said, ‘Hey, here’s how you address the Queen,’” the New Orleans native remembered. “Americans don’t bow. You gave me all the protocols. You took care of me.” George replied: “You handled it beautifully and your wife was fantastic, by the way.”

Peyton Manning and George Bush Both Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

View this post on Instagram Source: @peytonmanning/Instagram Peyton Manning posted a tribute to the Queen after her death.