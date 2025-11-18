George W. Bush Worried Peyton Manning Would 'Embarrass the United States' During White House Dinner With Queen Elizabeth
Nov. 18 2025, Published 4:39 p.m. ET
Guess who came to dinner at the White House?
It was an unlikely dinner pairing at the Casa Blanca back in 2007 when then-president George W. Bush hosted an event with the late Queen Elizabeth and Peyton Manning both in attendance.
Bush, 79, appeared on the NFL player, 49, and his brother Eli Manning’s broadcast during Monday Night Football on November 17 when they looked back on the wild yet awkward evening.
Peyton Manning's Awkward Encounter With the Queen
“[My wife] Ashley sat at a table with you, the Queen, [late golfer] Arnold Palmer, [broadcaster] Jim Nantz," Peyton recalled. “Her table was stacked. I was in the back corner. My question, Mr. President: Were you worried I would embarrass the United States in front of the Queen of England?”
"Yes. Yeah, I was," the politician quipped. “Plus, I was thrilled to have a beautiful woman at the table,” he added, referring to Peyton’s spouse of 24 years.
Bush also joked that his administration put Peyton at a different table because he was “worried you were going to dribble on your tux.”
The football player's mom Olivia was also in attendance at the nerve-racking black tie affair. She even warned her son not to pat the monarch's back and break protocol by touching her unprompted.
“She was like, ‘Don’t pat the queen,’” the sports star said.
However, before meeting the Queen, Bush spoke with Peyton to hype him up.
“You said, ‘Hey, here’s how you address the Queen,’” the New Orleans native remembered. “Americans don’t bow. You gave me all the protocols. You took care of me.”
George replied: “You handled it beautifully and your wife was fantastic, by the way.”
Peyton Manning and George Bush Both Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth
The Queen died in September 2022 at the age of 96 after seven decades on the British throne. Peyton even paid tribute to the sovereign on Instagram.
“What an honor it was to meet Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. One I will never forget. Her loyalty and service to her country are unrivaled! Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II.” he captioned a photo of himself with Ashley, George and his wife Laura, as well as the Queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, posing together in the Oval Office.
George also posted a statement after her passing, sweetly remembering her life and legacy. “Laura and I were honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is among our fondest memories of the presidency," he said.