Queen Elizabeth II Dead At 96
Queen Elizabeth II has died at 96 years old.
The royal family confirmed her passing in a statement posted to Twitter at 12:30 pm EST. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the announcement confirmed. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
The heartbreaking news comes on the heels of her recent health woes, with the palace releasing a statement in the early hours of Thursday, September 8: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
Upon news of her rapidly declining health, Prince Charles, along with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen's grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry have traveled to Balmoral, Scotland, to see the monarch. Her Majesty's three other children were also en route to see their mom, though it is unclear at this time whether they had a chance to say goodbye.
OK! reported the late royal — whose late husband, Prince Philip, passed away in April 2021 at 99 years old — had been spending time at home in the months leading up to her death after she was hospitalized in October for "medical tests."
Her stint at the hospital marked the first time she had been there in nearly ten years. Despite her health woes, the mother to King Charles — who is next in line to the throne — Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne continued to work at home, as she attended meetings online rather than traveling around the world.
The following month, the late monarch — who also served as a mechanic and a driver in World War II — sprained her back.
While the queen's death sent shockwaves around the world, OK! learned the U.K. government had previously planned the days following the royal taking her last breath. Named Operation LONDON BRIDGE, the Cabinet Office mapped out, in meticulous detail, the ten-day window between the queen's death and her funeral.
Per the plan, Charles will immediately become king following the loss of his mother. He is reportedly set to deliver a broadcast to the nation at 6 p.m, followed by a service of remembrance at St. Paul’s Cathedral. King Charles will be declared the new sovereign tomorrow morning.
Queen Elizabeth II, known to her family as Lilibet, succeeded to the throne in 1995 at age 27 after her dad King George VI died in his sleep.