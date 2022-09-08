Queen Elizabeth II Dead At 96

The heartbreaking news comes on the heels of her recent health woes, with the palace releasing a statement in the early hours of Thursday, September 8: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

DOCUMENTS DETAILING BRITAIN'S PLAN FOR WHEN QUEEN ELIZABETH II DIES REVEALED: REPORT

Upon news of her rapidly declining health, Prince Charles, along with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen's grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry have traveled to Balmoral, Scotland, to see the monarch. Her Majesty's three other children were also en route to see their mom, though it is unclear at this time whether they had a chance to say goodbye.