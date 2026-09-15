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Georgia Boy, 11, Survives Brutal Mauling by 3 Dogs After Best Friend Fights Off Animals and Calls for Help

Photo of an angry dog
Source: UNSPLASH

11-year-old Georgia Boy, Banner O'Berry survived a vicious dog attack thanks to his best friend, Karson Clayton, who helped him to fight off the animals and called for help.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:11 a.m. ET

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An 11-year-old boy in Georgia reportedly survived after facing a vicious dog attack after his best friend helped him fight the animals off and called for help.

Banner O’Berry, the victim, was reportedly traveling via a four-wheeler with his best friend Karson Clayton, 11, when the vehicle broke down on the side of the road.

While the boys got out of the vehicle to try to fix the issue, if they could, 3 unattended dogs approached them and started attacking them completely unprovoked.

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11-Year-Old Georgia Boy's Mother Detailed the Harrowing Dog Attack That Put Him in the Hospital

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Image of Banner O'Berry and Karson Clayton, both 11, reportedly got out of their four-wheeler to check why it was malfunctioning when three dogs attacked them completely unprovoked.
Source: UNSPLASH

Banner O'Berry and Karson Clayton, both 11, reportedly got out of their four-wheeler to check why it was malfunctioning when three dogs attacked them completely unprovoked.

Jessica O’Berry, the mother of the victim, shared the story of her son's vicious battle with the dogs via a Facebook post on Monday, September 14.

“Today was quite possibly one of the scariest days I've ever experienced as a mama,” she began in her post.

“I got a phone call while I'm over 2,000 miles away in Utah telling me, ‘Jessica, I'm so sorry, but Banner was attacked and he's hurt bad.’ Hearing those words and knowing there was absolutely nothing I could physically do to get to my baby was a feeling I wouldn't wish on anybody,” she wrote.

She noted that she got so dizzy after hearing the news that she had trouble breathing.

“Banner and his best friend, Karson, were riding the 4-wheeler when it broke down. Anybody who knows Banner knows he's going to try to fix anything with a motor, so naturally he got off and began trying to figure out what was wrong,” she said.

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Image of Jessica O'Berry stated that she's 'proud' of both Banner and Karson for fighting for each other under those circumstances.
Source: UNSPLASH

Jessica O'Berry stated that she's 'proud' of both Banner and Karson for fighting for each other under those circumstances.

She added that “what those two boys didn't know was that three dogs had spotted them from across an open field and were running toward them.”

“Once they realized what was happening, they climbed on top of the 4-wheeler. One of the dogs grabbed Banner by his ankle and snatched him off. The other two joined in. And then two 11-year-old little boys did everything they could to survive,” she continued.

“From the events I was told, Banner had nothing but a pair of pliers in his hands. He managed to grab one of the dogs and hold it down while trying to fight the others with those pliers," she added.

"Meanwhile, Karson stayed with his best friend, throwing any and everything he could, screaming and doing absolutely everything in his power to get those dogs away from Banner and get help,” she remarked.

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Jessica O'Berry Thanked Her Son's Best Friend For Saving His Life

Image of 11-year-old Georgia boy Banner O'Berry's mother, Jessica O'Berry, thanked her son's best friend, Karson Clayton for not running away when the dogs attacked them and fighting alongside his friend.
Source: UNSPLASH

11-year-old Georgia boy Banner O'Berry's mother, Jessica O'Berry, thanked her son's best friend, Karson Clayton for not running away when the dogs attacked them and fighting alongside his friend.

“I can't put into words how proud I am of BOTH of these boys,” Jessica stated in her post.

“I've fussed at Banner a thousand times because his fight response kicks in before his brain sometimes. Today that fight in him may very well have saved his life,” she added.

“And Karson—baby, I don't know if you'll ever truly understand what you mean to me after today. You were scared too. You're only 11 years old too. You could have ran, but you didn't. You stayed with my son. You fought for your friend when he needed you more than he has probably ever needed anybody in his life,” she continued, before adding, “You are a hero to me. Period.”

“Banner ended up with 17 open wounds to his legs and spent 3½ hours in surgery,” she revealed.

Image of 11-year-old Georgia boy Banner O'Berry's mother, Jessica O'Berry, said she will always be grateful that her son made it out of the battle alive.
Source: UNSPLASH

11-year-old Georgia boy Banner O'Berry's mother, Jessica O'Berry, said she will always be grateful that her son made it out of the battle alive.

She also expressed her gratitude to everyone who showed up for her child while she was stuck far away, saying, “I may have been sitting in Utah feeling completely freaking helpless, but there was never a single second that my child was alone.”

She also made sure to thank Karson’s parents, noting, “Marci and Zach: thank you for raising the kind of little boy who refused to leave mine when things got terrifying.”

“Today three vicious mutts picked a fight with the wrong two 11-year-olds. Those boys were brave. They were courageous. They fought for each other,” she insisted.

“And today, my baby is still here. He will have a courageous story to tell. He's hurt. He's got a long road of healing ahead of him,” she explained.

“But he's here. He's talking. He's cutting up and just being Banner. And I will NEVER take that for granted,” she concluded.

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