ENTERTAINMENT Chris Brown's Former Housekeeper Thought She Was 'Going to Die' After Singer's Dog Viciously Mauled Her Source: Instagram/Chris Brown ; MEGA Chris Brown was sued for negligence after his dog attacked his former housekeeper. Lesley Abravanel July 2 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Chris Brown’s former housekeeper Maria Avila delivered an emotional testimony in court, stating she believed she was going to die when the singer’s dog viciously mauled her. Avila broke down on the witness stand, describing her grueling recovery, which included skin grafts and extreme scarring. She told jurors, "I will never be the same again." A Los Angeles jury ordered Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, to pay $12.9 million to Avila for negligence. The civil trial concluded after a two-week proceeding following a previous mistrial.

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Source: Instagram/Chris Brown Chris Brown’s former housekeeper Maria Avila was attacked while taking out the trash.

The attack occurred in December 2020 at Brown’s home in Tarzana, Calif., while Avila was taking out the trash. Avila was mauled by a 200-pound Caucasian shepherd named Hades. She suffered severe physical injuries to her face and arm requiring skin grafts, permanent nerve damage and PTSD. Aside from the $12.9 million awarded to Avila, the jury awarded $885,000 to her sister (who witnessed the attack) for emotional distress and $50,000 to her husband.

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'The Blood Kind of Freaked Me Out'

Source: MEGA Chris Brown was ordered to pay more than $13 million in damages.

Brown admitted negligence but argued he had warned the housekeepers about the dangerous security dogs, which he said he kept because he feared “stalker-type situations.” The jury also heard that Brown fled the scene and instructed his team to call 911 because he feared a “media circus” if he made the call himself. "The blood kind of freaked me out," Brown said during the trial, adding that he was "in shock" when he fled the scene on his manager's advice.

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Source: MEGA Chris Brown claimed he fled the scene on his manager's advice.

The initial trial in June was declared a mistrial by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Huey P. Cotton due to juror misconduct. The original proceedings abruptly collapsed on only the second day of the trial after it was discovered that a juror had violated strict court orders. A juror ignored the judge's explicit admonitions and used the internet to search for outside information about the case. The juror did not keep the findings private; they shared the outside information with other members of the jury pool, compromising the entire panel's ability to remain unbiased. "Today's decision acknowledges the magnitude of her losses, provides meaningful accountability, and reaffirms a fundamental principle: in our justice system, every person is entitled to equal justice under the law, regardless of the identity, wealth, influence, or celebrity status of the defendant," Avila's representatives said following the verdict.

Source: MEGA Chris Brown's domestic violence history was ruled irrelevant to the dog mauling case.